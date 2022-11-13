Published November 13, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Leaks reveal the featured characters and weapons in the Genshin Impact Version 3.3 banners. Read along to see who’ll be coming along with Wanderer.

The information below was not released by any official HoYoverse channels and should be taken with a grain of salt. Also note that the shortened patches end with Version 3.2. This means that Version 3.3 will be back to lasting six weeks instead of the shortened five weeks. Assuming this is still accurate, each phase will last three weeks each.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners

First Phase

The long-awaited Fatui Harbinger, Scaramouche, now known as Wanderer, will be featured in the first phase of Genshin Impact Version 3.3. As of earlier this year, banners featuring new characters have also been accompanied by a rerun one and it seems that Wanderer will be coming with Arataki Itto.

Wanderer, based on officially released information, is a 5-star Anemo character. Leaked gameplay reveals that he is a Catalyst wielder, and that he will fulfill the role of DPS on a party. Interesting mechanics surround his Elemental Skill, which allows him to effectively hover and fly as long as his Energy allows. For more information about his Talents, Skills, Constellations, and more, check out our dedicated Wanderer article here.

Arataki Itto, on the other hand, will be receiving his second rerun banner and third overall. The leader of the Arataki gang was released in Version 2.3 in November last year and had a rerun in Version 2.7 in June earlier this year. He is a 5-star Geo Claymore character, and he also fills the role of DPS. While requiring lots of investment, he fills a niche spot in your party and is quite rewarding once optimal stats are achieved.

Faruzan, the new 4-star Anemo Bow character, will be accompanying both of these banners. She has an off-field playstyle allowed by her Elemental Burst. This doesn’t mean that she’s not useful while on the field however, as her Elemental Skill enhances her attacks and procs the signature Anemo “suction.” To know more about Faruzan, check out our article on her here.

Going by previous patterns, both Wanderer’s and Arataki Itto’s signature weapons can be expected in this phase. This means the new 5-star Catalyst “Tullaytullah’s Remembrance” will be featured alongside the Claymore “Redhorn Stonethresher.”

Second Phase

The Inazuma characters continue to be featured in Version 3.3 with its Second Phase rerun banners.

Raiden Shogun, the Archon of Inazuma, completes the “Archon Bingo” that has been going on since Version 3.0. Starting from there, the Anemo Archon Venti, Geo Archon Zhongli, and the newly released Dendro Archon Nahida have all been featured 5-stars in each version. This will be capped off by the Electro Archon.

Raiden, like the rest of the Archons, take on a supportive role at C0. Her Elemental Skill gives the entire party, including other players in co-op, Electro application on any damage. The easy prerequisite of “just deal damage” makes Raiden Shogun a very straightforward character when played as a support. Once granted the DEF shred from her C2, she gains the potential to be an effective DPS character. Electro is a reaction-focused element, and Raiden Shogun provides plenty of applications to match all your Supercharged or Energized needs.

The second character to be featured in this phase is Kamisato Ayato. He was the featured 5-star before the extended Ayaka banner, which lasted twice as long as it was supposed to be. Ayato, a Hydro Sword character, is meant to be a main DPS in a party. His Elemental Skill allows for consistent Hydro application, and the attack speed buff plus its own Hydro application makes him a reliable unit in Freeze comps. Now that Dendro is in the picture, he can also be used in Hyperbloom parties. Off-field, his Elemental Burst becomes more useful, applying Hydro and buffing the on-field character’s attack speed, and he meshes well with Ayaka in a team, to no one’s surprise.

As with the first phase, Raiden’s and Ayato’s signature weapons can also be expected to be featured in this phase. For Raiden Shogun, this means that her 5-star Polearm “Engulfing Lightning” will be featured, and Kamisato Ayato will bring the “Haran Geppaku Futsu,” a 5-star Sword.

Once again, the information above are merely speculations and unofficial. This may not represent Genshin Impact Version 3.3 banners when they do arrive, and the banner schedules can only be confirmed by the regularly scheduled Genshin Impact Special Event Livestreams that occur a couple weeks before the scheduled update.

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is expected to hit live servers on December 7, 2022.