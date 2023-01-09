By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Get the “A Sobriquet Under Shade” Lisa skin for free by playing in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event Second Blooming!

“Re-encounter the Witch of Purple Rose in a land rich with her namesake.”

Second Blooming

Enter the Domain and complete the challenges. Assist the researcher Gafoor in recording data from the Ley Lines.

Event Rewards

“A Sobriquet Under Shade” Lisa Outfit

420 Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials 5 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew 5 Oasis Garden’s Kindness 5 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

Character EXP Materials 21 Hero’s Wit 2 Adventurer’s Experience 4 Wanderer’s Advice

300k Mora

25 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in Second Blooming.

Reach Adventure Rank 20

Complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Complete the Story Quest “Troublesome Work”

Event Overview

During the “Second Blooming” challenge, you can use characters provided by the event or your own to complete 3 consecutive combat rounds. Characters who are set as “Linked” can appear during multiple rounds for their party.

You must defeat all opponents within the time limit during the challenge. Complete the challenge with more time left on the counter to earn bonus points and receive medals based on your final score.

You will not be able to use food items for the “Second Blooming” event.

There is a total of five challenges and completing all five will reward the “A Sobriquet Under Shade” Lisa skin.

Event Gameplay

In the Second Blooming event challenge, Travelers must form 3 teams and engage in three consecutive rounds of combat. They must defeat all opponents in the allotted time and can earn bonus points from the time they have left. You will earn different levels of insignias based on the score you obtain.

During the party formation process, “Linked” characters will appear in the party multiple times per round and gain buffs.

Each team can select two Support Skills to help them in battle.

Event-Related Missions

There is one BP Mission related to the Second Blooming event.