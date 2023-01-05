By XC Enriquez · 8 min read

The Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program Livestream is close. Check the schedule and what you can expect to be revealed here.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Schedule

The Version 3.4 Special Program Preview stream is scheduled for January 6th, 2023 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. The stream on the official YouTube channel will begin 8:00 AM on the same day.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream

Based on the lack of the chibis on the announcement image, it’s expected for this stream to be featuring the devs, most probably led by HoYoverse CEO Liu “Dawei” Wei. Other unofficial sources have revealed some of the probable contents of the stream, especially the new characters.

New Character – Alhaitham

“I can’t deny that he’s very smart. However, it’s a shame that a man of such talent only pays attention to the truth itself and not to the people around him. Or perhaps this is due to an extraordinary sense of individualism, which causes a lot of problems. For example, he doesn’t seem to respect his seniors… Of course, I’m not referring to myself specifically.”

– Kaveh

Genshin Impact community, rejoice! Alhaitham, the 5-star Dendro Sword character, is here. Previously introduced during the Sumeru Archon Quest, the Scribe of Akademiya is finally becoming playable come the Version 3.4 update.

Dendro characters are currently in low supply being only recently introduced. This makes Alhaitham a valuable asset in your party gameplaywise, apart from being dashing and great eye candy. He will also come with his own Story Quest, so we can learn more about the enigmatic Scribe. Learn more about Alhaitham’s Skills, Constellations, and more.

New Character – Yaoyao

“I wanted to give Yaoyao the magical device I used when I was younger, so she could protect herself. But before I could say anything, Cloud Retainer had already gifted Yuegui to her. Can’t say I’m surprised. Yaoyao is a very lovable child after all.”

– Streetward Rambler

Yaoyao was a character leaked from the early years of the game. Thought to be long forgotten, the little girl from Liyue makes her debut as a playable character. She is a 4-star Dendro character, making her the second of her kind, the first being Collei. She wields a Polearm.

Learn more about Yaoyao’s Skills, Constellations, and more.

Genshin Invokation TCG New Characters

Beidou and Klee are coming in as playable cards for Genshin Invokation TCG.

“Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou

Gain by inviting Beidou to a duel at The Cat’s Tail and claiming victory in a Friendly Fracas with her.

“Remember this day, you almost won money from the Captain of the Crux.”

“Fleeing Sunlight” Klee

Gain by inviting Klee to a duel at The Cat’s Tail and claiming victory in a Friendly Fracas with her.

Every card you draw may bring an “explosive surprise.”

Map Expansion – Desert of Hadramaveth

Teyvat expands once more for the players as another area of the Sumeru Desert opens up. This new area is located to the north of the currently available portion of the desert and west of the Old Vanarana.

This will also add a new Achievement Category named “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II,” as well as 17 new Viewpoints. 15 Daily Commissions are also expected to take place in this desert.

There will also be a new Gadget called “Jinni in the Magic Bottle.”

New Weapon – Light of Foliar Incision

This weapon is a 5-star Sword and is meant to be Alhaitham’s signature weapon and his best-in-slot as well.

Stats at lv90:

ATK: 541.83

Bonus Crit DMG%: 88.2%

Whitemoon Bristle: CRIT Rate is increased by 4/5/6/7/8%. When Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120/150/180/210/240% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

New Events

Lantern Rite

Theme 1: Whirling Flowers

A special time trial challenge. When the moon is suspended high, race with blossoming flames as your companions.

A special time trial challenge. When the moon is suspended high, race with blossoming flames as your companions. Theme 2: Paper Theater

Dive into the Paper Theatre and learn the true narratives behind the scenes at play while assisting the artisans in the completion of the performance.

Dive into the Paper Theatre and learn the true narratives behind the scenes at play while assisting the artisans in the completion of the performance. Theme 3: Vigilance at Sea

Captain the Waverider and complete time trial challenges designed by a navigator of the Alcor to help her find the most optimal sea routes and train the sailors of Liyue Harbor.

Captain the Waverider and complete time trial challenges designed by a navigator of the Alcor to help her find the most optimal sea routes and train the sailors of Liyue Harbor. Theme 4: Behind the Scenes

Assist the Ministry of Civil Affairs in an operation to clear enemies out from the wilderness using fireworks and other items to ensure the safety of Liyue Harbor region.

Second Blooming

During the “Second Blooming” challenge, you can use characters provided by the event or your own to complete 3 consecutive combat rounds. Characters who are set as “Linked” can appear during multiple rounds for their party.

You must defeat all opponents within the time limit during the challenge. Complete the challenge with more time left on the counter to earn bonus points and receive medals based on your final score.

Warrior’s Spirit

The capacity to bear the weight of charity and mercy; the capability to wield both blade and might. Such is the first precept of the Warrior’s Spirit.

Yet, with the shifting of ages, past and present have begun to drift. In the same fashion, the Warrior Spirit event of today bears changes as well…

Unknown Onikabuto Battler event

When the event begins, a new opponent will arrive daily. Facing your opponents’ challenges and defeating their Onikabuto will allow you to claim rewards in the event page.

New Enemies

The opening of the new part of Sumeru Desert also comes with new enemies, including a new World Boss and the new Blessbone enemy type.

Setekh Wenut – World Boss

“An apex predator deep in the desert that can use the power of Anemo to a certain extent, which can allow it to leave the ground when in combat and enter a floating state. While floating, it can fire Windbite Bullets. If these bullets are not destroyed in time, Windbite Bullets will be converted into a high-density curtain of such bullets. Attacks from elements that may react with Anemo can destroy Windbite Bullets, which will temporarily decrease the corresponding Elemental RES of the Wind-Bitten Sandworm. After 2 Windbite Bullets are destroyed in succession, the Wind-Bitten Sandworm will be brought down from its floating state.”

Blessbone Scorpion (The Fulgurous Devourer)

“An arthropod that has mutated after feeding from greater lifeforms. Lifeforms are governed by the laws of evolution, Blessbone Beasts exploited these rules by being fortunate enough to discover a long-dead carcass of a greater being before any of their competition ever did. Animals and humans often have far more in common than the latter is willing to acknowledge.”

Blessbone Flying Serpent (The Whirling Devourer)

“A reptile that has mutated after feeding from greater lifeforms. Though now imbued with the power of elemental manipulation, the Blessbone Beasts themselves still cannot fully digest the pieces of flesh they devoured from the immortal carcasses that they ate. Instead, the pieces slowly fused with the beasts themselves, weaving a bony shell over their body, one that shares a similar composition to a certain type of smelting material from Inazuma.”

Blessbone Red Vulture

“A scavenging bird of prey that has mutated after feeding from greater lifeforms. The greater lifeforms devoured by Blessbone Beasts often have nigh-immortal consciousness that can never be fully silenced or eradicated. The very power and consciousness gained by Blessbone Beasts devouring these lifeforms will, in turn, drive them to seek more violence and carrion.”

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer