Here is our guide to the Sojourns of the Barking Fox minigame introduced during the Genshin Impact 3.8 event: Secret Summer Paradise.

This is one of the four events inside the bigger Secrest Summer Paradise Event in Genshin Impact Version 3.8. We also have guides for Spino Blaster, Dance of Flashing Thought, and Bing-Bang Finchball. Head on over to our guides if you need help finishing those events. Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Event Guide – Sojourns of the Barking Fox

Sojourns of the Barking Fox Basics

During this event, players will be taking control of a Barking Fox, a flying creature. They're very similar to the gliding challenges the player has likely done both in previous events and in Genshin Impact. The only key difference is that the player does not have to worry about the altitude. They can, after all, control how high or how low the Barking Fox flies. The player can also hold the sprint button to speed up their Barking Fox. This uses up stamina.

The player must fly through the rings (Adventure Coins) to collect them, all while making their way to the finish line. The more Adventure Coins the player has, the higher the score will be. Additionally, going through an adventure coin refills your stamina. This means the player can indefinitely speed up their Barking Fox. Of course, this doesn't mean that the player can just take their time. Each level has a time limit that the player must meet. If time runs out, the challenge will fail. The amount of time the player has left after reaching the finish line will also affect the score they'll get.

While flying, the player will encounter Sleetdross Fruits and Disruptor Orbs. Hitting the fruits will cover the player's screen in mud, which limits your vision. The Disruptor Orbs, on the other hand, will shoot Disruption Waves at the player. This will slow the player down. Additionally, should the Barking Fox get hit by either of these obstacles, their remaining time will decrease.

Sojourns of the Barking Fox Stage Requirements

First Stage (Silver Bottle Courtyard, Veluriyam Mirage) Adventure Coins requirement: 41 Time Limit: 3 minutes 20 seconds

Second Stage (Pavilion of Hermits, Veluriyam Mirage) Adventure Coins requirement: 46 Time Limit: 3 minutes 10 seconds

Third Stage (Overgrown Valley, Veluriyam Mirage) Adventure Coins requirement: 54 Time Limit: 3 minutes

Fourth Stage (Thinkers' Theater, Veluriyam Mirage) Adventure Coins requirement: 51 Time Limit: 3 minutes



General Game Plan

As long as the player follows the path laid out by the Adventure Coins, they will definitely be able to make it before time runs out. Should the player miss an Adventure Coin, they have time to turn around to grab it. As mentioned above as well, the player should always hold down their sprint button. This speeds the Barking Fox indefinitely, as the Adventure Coins refill the player's stamina.

Going through the center of each Adventure Coin is the optimal path in this challenge. Doing so will allow the player to avoid most, if not all, of the obstacles in the way. It's okay to hit one or two, as they will not decrease your time enough for it to matter. However, if you hit multiple, it might be better to just restart your run.

Sojourns of the Barking Fox Rewards

There are three tiers of rewards that players can get on each of the four stages of this event

Score 1000 points 20 Primogems 50 Fascinating Phenocryst 2 Elemental Fragments (Character Ascension)

Score 2000 points 30 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Sumeru Guides (Character Talent Material) Stage 4 will instead reward 2 Hero's Wit

Score 3000 points 20 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Players only need to get 3000 points to receive all the rewards. This is easily doable as long as you get all the Adventure Coins and have around a minute or so in the time left.

That's all for our Genshin Impact 3.8 event guide for Sojourns of the Barking Fox. You can check the official website for more info about the Secret Summer Paradise event. For more info on everything new in Genshin Impact 3.8, you can check our dedicated article. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.