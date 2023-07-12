Here is our guide to the Dance of Flashing Thought minigame introduced during the Genshin Impact 3.8 event: Secret Summer Paradise.

This is one of the four events inside the bigger Secrest Summer Paradise Event in Genshin Impact Version 3.8. We also have guides for Spino Blaster, Sojourns of the Barking Fox, and Bing-Bang Finchball. Head on over to our guides if you need help finishing those events. Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Event Guide – Dance of Flashing Thought

Dance of Flashing Thought Basics

This event is a combat event, meaning the player must create a team of up to four characters to fight wave after wave of enemies. Each stage has a different kind of enemy, so the player must adjust their team accordingly. Much like other combat events, the player has to defeat a certain amount of enemies to clear the stage. Thankfully, each stage has two stage buffs to help the player in their endeavor. The second buff is different per stage. The first buff, on the other hand, is special.

As the player defeats enemies, they accumulate Honed Will. The player can see this at the top of their screen. Once the bar fills up, Honed Focus will activate. While Honed Focus is active, the player will have a spotlight following them around. Any enemy who gets hit by the spotlight will be hit with True DMG. This happens every 0.5 seconds. Additionally, the player's movement speed will increase by 40%, and their interruption resistance increases. This lasts for twelve seconds.

General Game Plan

The goal in each stage is to accumulate Honed Will as quickly as possible. This is because it's not your characters that will kill the enemies quickly, but Honed Focus. Hitting a regular enemy with Honed Focus takes them down in less than a second, with the bigger enemies taking one or two. As such, you can quickly take down enemies with Honed Focus.

The player should also take advantage of the secondary buff to quickly deal damage with their team so that they can get Honed Will faster. To summarize, the player must build up Honed Will as fast as possible. Once Honed Focus activates, the player must then focus on running around the arena to take down as many enemies as possible.

Dance of Flashing Thought Enemies and Strategies

Will Honed, Feet Light All party members' Charged Attack DMG increased by 30% Enemies Hydro Hilichurl Rogue Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl Electro Whopperflower Hilichurl Berserker Hilichurl Fighter Electro Hilichurl Shooter Electro Samachurl Hilichurl Shooter Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard Hilichurl Anemo Hilichurl Rogue Hydro Samachurl Blazing Axe Mitachurl As the enemies here are just your normal Hilichurls, the player doesn't need to do anything fancy. Characters who use their Charged Attack a lot, like Ganyu, Yanfei, and Itto will excel in this stage. The player can just use Honed Focus to take care of the Rogues, and use normal means to dispatch the other enemies.

A Chorus of Dance The DMG dealt by Catalyst characters will be increased by 30% Enemies Treasure Hoarders: Handyman Fatui Skirmisher – Geochanter Bracer Treasure Hoarders: Pugilist Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard Fatui Pyro Agent Fatui Skirmisher – Anemoboxer Vanguard Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer Treasure Hoarders: Scout Fatui Electro Cicin Mage Treasure Hoarders: Seaman Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer Treasure Hoarders: Marksman Much like the above stage, the player can easily dispatch the various treasure hoarders easily. Using Catalyst characters like Yanfei, Ningguang, Yae Miko, and the like can definitely help, but isn't required. For the Fatui enemies that have shields, use Honed Focus on them to take them out.

Flickering Fury All party members' Elemental Mastery is increased by 120 Enemies Floating Hydro Fungus Grounded Hydroshroom Electro Slime Mutant Electro Slime Large Electro Slime Cryo Specter Large Hydro Slime Floating Dendro Fungus Winged Dendroshroom Hydro Specter As you will be fighting Slimes, Specters, and Mushrooms, it's good to bring teams centered around Elemental Reactions. The National Team is a good team to bring here, but any other team should work just fine. Should your Elemental Reaction of choice not work against the various enemies in this stage, use Honed Focus to take them down.

The Sharp Blade's Charm The ATK SPD of all Claymore, Sword, and Polearm characters will be increased by 20%, and their Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 20% Enemies: Eremite Sword-Dancer Eremite Linebreaker Eremite Sunfrost Eremite Desert Clearwater Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier Eremite Crossbow Eremite Daythunder Take advantage of the Secondary buff and bring characters who do a lot of damage using their Normal Attacks. Eula, Physical Fischl, and Ayaka are just some of the characters that the player can bring to this level. Honed Focus can be used to take down the Eremite Sunfrost, Daythunder, and Desert Clearwater with ease.



Dance of Flashing Thought Rewards

There are three tiers of rewards that players can get on each of the four stages of this event

Complete the challenge (Beat the required number of enemies) 20 Primogems 50 Fascinating Phenocryst 2 Elemental Fragments (Character Ascension)

Use Honed Focus to defeat 15 opponents. 30 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Sumeru Guides (Character Talent Material) Stage 4 will instead reward 2 Hero's Wit

Complete the challenge within 150 seconds 20 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore



