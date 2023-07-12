Here is our guide to the Bing-Bang Finchball minigame introduced during the Genshin Impact 3.8 event: Secret Summer Paradise.

This is one of the four events inside the bigger Secrest Summer Paradise Event in Genshin Impact Version 3.8. We also have guides for Spino Blaster, Sojourns of the Barking Fox, and Dance of Flashing Thought. Head on over to our guides if you need help finishing those events. Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Event Guide – Bing-Bang Finchball

Bing-Bang Finchball Basics

During this event, the player must launch Finchballs toward the playing field. The goal is to have the Finchballs land inside one of the three colored areas inside of the playing field. Each of these colored zones gives the player a different score if a Finchball ends up inside the area. For every Finchball inside of the red zone, the player gets four points. If the Finchball lands inside the yellow zone, but outside the red zone, the player gets two points. If the player manages to get their Finchball on the blue Zone, but outside both the yellow and red zone, the player gets one point. Finchballs on the area borders are considered “inside” the area.

The player can move the Finchball they will launch left or right at the bottom of the play area. The direction where the Finchball will launch moves back and forth like a metronome, and as such the player must make sure to time their shots. Additionally, the player can also decide how hard their Finchball will shoot.

There are three types of Finchball that the player can shoot, decided ahead of time by the game:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Silly-Billy Finchball Normal Finchball, no special attributes

Sticky Finchball Sticks to the first Finchball it hits and carries it along The sticky effect ends once it stops moving

Pretty Finchball Pulls nearby Finchballs closer to it like Sucrose's Skill/Burst



It's important to note that Finchballs can still move when hit, even after you have shot them. As such, extra care must be taken to make sure you don't accidentally lower your score.

Bing-Bang Finchball Stage Requirements and Strategies

Treetop Glide Medals Bronze: 4 points Silver: 6 points Gold: 10 points Finchballs (In order) 4 Silly-Billy Finchballs Strategy This is a pretty straightforward level. Shoot all the Finchballs straight down the center at around half strength.

Forest Trail Shuttle Medals Bronze: 4 points Silver: 6 points Gold: 10 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Strategy Shoot all of your finches from the lower left part of the map toward the upper right at around half strength, or a bit over half. They should all land on the borderline for the red area.

Beach Foraging Basics Medals Bronze: 4 points Silver: 6 points Gold: 10 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Pretty Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Pretty Finchball Strategy Much like the first stage, just shoot the Finchballs straight ahead. Take advantage of the Pretty Finchballs to pull them toward the red area should you overshoot.

Rocky Rendezvous Medals Bronze: 4 points Silver: 6 points Gold: 10 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Pretty Finchball Strategy Bounce your Finchballs to the red area using either the left or right wall. Use the last Pretty Finchball to pull them towards the red area.

Secret Bush-House Medals Bronze: 5 points Silver: 8 points Gold: 12 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Pretty Finchball Sticky Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Strategy Either shoot through the small gap on the right side at half strength or bounce off the upper left corner using around 75% health.

Split Second Course Selector Medals Bronze: 5 points Silver: 8 points Gold: 12 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Strategy Though it's very small, you can shoot straight through the gap between the middle obstacle and those to the left and right. You can shoot the Silly-Billy Finchballs at around 50% strength, then use the Sticky Finchballs to push them towards the red area.

Low-Altitude Three-Point Landing Medals Bronze: 5 points Silver: 8 points Gold: 12 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Sticky Finchball Pretty Finchball Strategy Bounce your finches off the lower left side of the middle diamond obstacle to bounce your Finchballs into the red area.

Bait-and-Switch Sidewinder Medals Bronze: 5 points Silver: 8 points Gold: 12 points Finchballs (In order) Silly-Billy Finchball Silly-Billy Finchball Sticky Finchball Pretty Finchball Sticky Finchball Strategy Position your Finchball directly below either the lower left or lower right face of the middle diamond-shaped obstacle. Shoot your Finchball slightly to the left/right of the face respectively. This should bounce your Finchball into the red area easily.



Bing-Bang Finchball Rewards

There are three tiers of rewards that players can get on each of the four stages of this event

Bronze Medal 20 Primogems 40 Fascinating Phenocryst 2 Elemental Fragments (Character Ascension) Stage 3 onwards awards 2 Sumeru Character Talent Guides instead

Silver Medal 20 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Hero's Wit

Gold Medal 15 Fascinating Phenocryst 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore



That's all for our Genshin Impact 3.8 event guide for Bing-Bang Finchball. You can check the official website for more info about the Secret Summer Paradise event. For more info on everything new in Genshin Impact 3.8, you can check our dedicated article. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.