Here is our guide to the Spino Blaster minigame introduced during the Genshin Impact 3.8 event: Secret Summer Paradise.

This is one of the four events inside the bigger Secrest Summer Paradise Event in Genshin Impact Version 3.8. We also have guides for Sojourns of the Barking Fox, Dance of Flashing Thought, and Bing-Bang Finchball. Head on over to our guides if you need help finishing those events. Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Event Guide – Spino Blaster

Spino Blaster Basics

Spino Blaster requires the player to use the Crococannon, a weapon that shoots projectiles to pop balls. Using the Crococannon, the player must then shoot specific kinds of balls to earn points. Each balloon type is worth different amounts of points. The more balls the player pops, the higher their combo becomes, and the more points they get for each balloon. The player must, however, be careful, as one of the balloon types will make the player lose points, as well as reset their combo. Here are the various balloon types:

Ordinormie Ball (Green) Worth 20 points

Tinyvantage Ball (Orange) Worth 50 points

Brouhaha Ball (Purple) Decucts 20 points Ends current combo

Dual-Charged Ball (Red) Upon getting destroyed, this ball will deal damage to all balls near it

Overdrive Ball (Blue bag) Crococannon enters Power Overflowing Mode for a time upon getting destroyed Crococannon has infinite ammo Bullets deal AoE damage Brouhaha Balls do not deduct points or end combos

Powderplus Ball (Blue box) Increases the Crococannon's ammo capacity Gives 20 points if ammo capacity already at max

Nemesis Ball (Shroomboar) Can take four shots before getting destroyed Worth 200 points upon destruction Each shot on it gives players 20 points



Self-Destruct Protocol

In the third (Empirical Devastation) and fourth (Multi-Engagement Synthesis), the Self-Destruct Protocol is activated. Balls affected by this protocol will, as the name implies, self-destruct after a short amount of time. This will not end the player's combo, but it will also not give the player any points. Players can identify the balls that have this protocol by their red glow.

General Game Plan

The general game plan for each level is to try and shoot the Dual-Charged Balls in each level. These are usually surrounded by other balls, so it is more efficient to just try and shoot them. This will also help the player reserve ammo, as they will only need to shoot once to destroy multiple balls. If you find a group of Dual-Charged Balls, aim for those as well.

It's important to remember, however, that the player's bullets have travel time. As such, it is important to take that into consideration, especially since on most, if not all, stages, the balls will be moving around. The player might find themselves accidentally hitting a Brouhaha Ball if they are not careful. In the same way, it can pay for players to wait a little. In the later stages of the event, the player will notice moving Dual-Charged Balls. The player should wait and observe, as these balls may move to a more advantageous position, allowing the player to pop more balls than if they had shot it immediately.

Spino Blaster Rewards

There are three tiers of rewards that players can get on each of the four stages of this event

Score 2000 points 20 Primogems 50 Fascinating Phenocryst 2 Elemental Fragments (Character Ascension)

Score 4000 points 30 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Sumeru Guides (Character Talent Material)

Score 6000 points 20 Fascinating Phenocryst 20,000 Mora 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Players only need to get 6000 points to get all of the rewards at each stage. This is easy to do, as players can get upwards of 12,000 points on each stage easily.

That's all for our Genshin Impact 3.8 event guide for Spino Blaster. You can check the official website for more info about the Secret Summer Paradise event. For more info on everything new in Genshin Impact 3.8, you can check our dedicated article. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.