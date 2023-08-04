The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want the new Fontaine characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program:

3BRLL59ZCZKD – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore WA845MQHUHKH – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes on the Genshin Impact site.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0

This update will introduce the new area, Fontaine, the Land of Hydro. This also means a continuation to the story of Traveler and Paimon, as well as a whole host of new characters that we will get to meet and play as. During the stream, the Hydro Archon Furina also formally introduced herself! Along with the new region, the addition of underwater exploration will also be added, allowing players to freely explore Fontaine underwater. This system brought complications to the dev team, and the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 live stream outlined these troubles and how they overcame them.

On top of all of this new content, new weapons, changes to the Battle Pass, and a lot more are being added to the game. You can find all of the changes on Everything New on Genshin Impact Version 4.0.