The Genshin Impact 4.3 update will introduce two new artifact sets and some QoL Updates! Check out the Genshin Impact 4.3 Artifact update.

The Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Livestream revealed many things coming to the game, including updates to Artifacts! Two new Artifact Sets, “Song of Days Past” and “Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods,” will be added and some quality-of-life changes will also go live. Check out the Genshin Impact 4.3 Artifact changes here.

New Artifact Sets in Genshin Impact 4.3

The two new Artifact Sets were revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 4.3 live stream. Song of Days Past is a healing-focused set, while Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is designed for Geo carries.

Song of Days Past

2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: When the equipping character heals a party member, the Yearning effect will be created for 6s, which records the total amount of healing provided (including overflow healing). When the duration expires, the Yearning effect will be transformed into the “Waves of Days Past” effect: When your active party member hits an opponent with a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, the DMG dealt will be increased by 8% of the total healing amount recorded by the Yearning effect. The “Waves of Days Past” effect is removed after it has taken effect 5 times or after 10s. A single instance of the Yearning effect can record up to 15,000 healing, and only a single instance can exist at once, but it can record the healing from multiple equipping characters. Equipping characters on standby can still trigger this effect.

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Artifact QoL Updates

HoYoverse also revealed the upcoming updates to Artifact menus in this update through the recent Update Preview.

Artifact Auto-Lock

After the Version 4.3 update, Travelers will be able to use the “Artifact Auto-Lock function from he INventory > Artifacts Page.

Travelers can create custom plans to lock Artifacts based on their own requirements. After selecting an Artifact Set, click Edit > Create New Plan Settings, then create a custom plan to lock Artifacts.

Each Artifact Set can have up to 2 preset plans. Both plans will take effect simultaneously.

Sands of Eon, Goblet of Eonothem, and Circlet of Logos can be automatically locked based on their Main Affix.

You can also customize the range of Minor Affixes, as well as the number of Minor Affixes each Artifact has.

After enabling “Automatically Lock 5-star Artifacts That Meet Requirements,” each time you receive a new 5-Star Artifact from any Artifact Set, it will be automatically locked if it meets the set Plan requirements.

You can also “Search Artifacts in Inventory” to filter Artifacts that meet the Plan requirements and lock them as a batch.

You can now Quick Unlock multiple Artifacts by set.

Artifacts Filter

From the Inventory > Artifacts page, click “Artifacts Filter” where you'll be able to select multiple sets of Artifacts and filter by Artifact Lock Status, Level Status, and Equipment Status.

You'll also be able to filter multiple sets of Artifacts from the Character > Artifacts page. On this page, the system will provide Travelers with Artifact Set recommendations based on server data sourced from recently active players.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 is expected to go live on December 20, 2023. Pre-load is expected to be available on Monday, December 18, 2023.