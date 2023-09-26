The Furina reveal was posted on Genshin Impact official accounts, suggesting that the Hydro Archon Focalors will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.2.

“Endless Solo of Solitude” Furina Official Reveal

One lie always follows another, and so "justice" awaits inescapably at the end. The ignorant see this as some kind of farce. But if they trace back to the source, they inevitably realize that they began by deceiving themselves.

Furina, the Hydro Archon, is finally becoming playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.2! She's a 5-star character, as with all of the Archons, and unofficial sources suggest that she will be a sword user. Her official role is “Regina of All Waters, Kindreds, Peoples and Laws.” While she may have introduced herself as Focalors upon the Traveler's first visit to Fontaine, players have also come to adore the ditzy Furina that are present during the trials.

Keen-eyed members of the Genshin Impact community have pointed out that in this reveal, Furina, aka Focalors, is lacking the Elemental Symbol that the rest of the Archons have in the circular emblem in the background. The implications of this are currently unknown, but one of the running theories is that she may receive an alternate art like the ones with Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet once we pass a certain point in the story. Her Constellation, Animula Choragi, means “Little Soul Conductor.”

Who are the Furina voice actors?

Furina's English voice actress is Amber Lee Connors, known for her roles as I-No (Guilty Gear Strive), Komi Shouko (Komi-san Can't Communicate), and Pieck Finger (Attack on Titan series).

Meanwhile, Minase Inori voices Furina. Minase is a prominent voice actor, with roles like Rem (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World), Itsuki Nakano (The Quintessential Quintuplets), and Hestia (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) under her belt.

Furina Official Introduction – Perpetual muse of chansons and rondeaux

Undoubtedly, Furina has been much loved by the people of Fontaine from the moment she became the Hydro Archon.

Her charismatic parlance, lively wit, and elegant bearing — all bear witness to her godly charms.

But perhaps the thing that she is most revered for is her unrivaled sense of drama.

As the protagonist of a famous play at the Opera Epiclese once put it,

“Life is like the theater — you never can tell when the twist will come.”

Furina is as inscrutable as the most cunning of stage characters, her course of action defying all prediction.

In fact it's precisely for this reason that the god of Justice and Judgment, unapproachable in her divine majesty, has such a bewitching influence.

But when the curtain falls, a hollow feeling invariably starts to creep in.

There are those who wonder whether there are moments in the dead of night when even a god like Furina feels the sharp pangs of loneliness.

No, surely not. People couldn't possibly imagine, let alone believe, that such a scene might play out.

And that's indeed the way it should be.

That is, were it not for the fact that Furina's tears had already been silently washed away by the Fountain of Lucine.