Mualani is among the first characters playable from the new region of Natlan in Genshin Impact! Check out the drip marketing for Mualani and the official reveal posted on official HoYoverse accounts.

“Splish-Splash Wavechaser” Mualani drip marketing

After being shown in Genshin Impact teasers for Natlan, we finally have a closer look at Mualani.

As revealed by the drip marketing, Mualani is a Hydro character. Leaks suggest she will be a 5-star and will wield a Catalyst. Her Constellation is named “Phoca Neomonachus,” composed of two genera of earless seals.

Her role is “Meztli Guide.” Meztli means “moon,” and is also the name of the Aztec deity of the moon, night, and farmers. Mualani's significance in the story may be to introduce us to the new Natlan region in Teyvat, and may have something to do with the moon, night, or farms.

Mualani has appeared in two teasers: the Natlan Preview Teaser alongside Kinich and Kachina, and the Ignition Teaser – A Name Forged in Flames alongside many of the Natlan cast. In-game footage of her was shown riding the shark, so she may have a unique movement mechanic involving it as a mount of sorts.

Her name is possibly taken from the Hawai'ian High Chieftess and Princess of Ko'olau, Mualani.

Who are the Mualani voice actors?

In the English voiceover, she's voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris. Some of her most notable roles include Morgana from Persona 5, Sothis from Fire Emblem Three Houses, Operator 6O from Nier: Automata, and Aoi Asahina from Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.

For the Japanese voiceover, Touyama Nao does Mualani's voice. Her previous roles include Chitoge Kirisaki from Niseko, Lyria from the Granblue Fantasy franchise, Yui Yuigahama from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, and Mizuki Kawashima from The Idolmaster series.

When will Mualani be playable in Genshin Impact?

Mualani will be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 5.0, scheduled on August 28, 2024. She will release alongside two other characters from Natlan: Kinich and Kachina.

Mualani Official Introduction – Swellrider of Perennial Springs

“There's not a spot in the whole of Natlan this girl couldn't reach if she wanted. So why does she come asking if it's an auspicious day for an outing, every… single… time? Oh well, now that I have read her fortunes for a whole decade in advance, I finally have some peace and quiet…”

– Citlali

In terms of how well they know Natlan, perhaps even the birds that gaze down upon this land from high up above would fall short of the guides from the People of the Springs. Long, long ago, their forerunners once measured the world with their feet, transforming the winding, perilous paths they walked into networks of orderly lines on their maps.

As a member of the People of the Springs' new generation of young guides, Mualani has already established an eminent name for herself throughout Natlan. With her to lead the way, you'd be sure to experience the spectacular sight of volcanic eruptions, breathe in the refreshing natural fragrance of Embercore Flowers, even witness spontaneous performances put on by packs of Koholasaurs. But likewise, if there was an emergency or you just needed to be somewhere urgently, she'd find a shortcut to get you there as safely, soundly, and smoothly as possible.

“Everyone knows the routes,” Mualani herself would tell you. “But timing's the key. You can't just set off whenever you feel like it — that would be extremely unlucky!”