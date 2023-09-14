The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream is almost here! It's expected to reveal new parts of Fontaine along with introducing two new playable characters, Wriothesley and Neuvillette!

Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Update Live Stream Schedule

The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Special Program Announcement is scheduled for September 15th, 7:30 AM (UTC-4).

Version 4.1 Special Program Preview #GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/15/2023 at 07:30 AM (UTC-4)! >>> https://t.co/xo4YDsKpRF This special program will… pic.twitter.com/9Lb0F4cOaX — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 13, 2023

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream

The broadcast will be on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel on September 15th, 7:30 AM (UTC-4). It will also be on the official Youtube channel one hour later.

What to Expect on the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 Livestream

There will be Primogem Codes dropping across the stream! Keep your eyes peeled for them and claim them over here.

The Genshin Impact Version 41 update is expected to go live on September 27th, 2023, with preload being available on the Monday of that week. Featured Character and Weapon Event Wish Banners will also be revealed during the livestream.

New areas of Fontaine are also expected to be unveiled during the live stream. Unofficial information suggests that among these areas will be the Fortress of Meropide, the correctional facility that Wriothesley runs.

New Character – Wriothesley

“Navia, do you remember when I refused the title of ‘Baron' bestowed upon me by the Palais Mermonia a few years back? Well, that's beside the point. Today, I finally met the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. I had always assumed that ‘Duke' was simply a hollow title too… But it turns out that Wriothesley is far more worldly than he looks.”

— Callas, former President of the Spina di Rosula

“Emissary of Solitary Iniquity” Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst, the first of this combination in the game's 4-year long run. We've yet to meet him in the Archon Quest, but seeing his affiliation as the Lord of the Fortress of Meropide, he's expected to play a major role in Fontaine's story.

He is the first Cryo Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, and his playstyle is reminiscent to that of Shikanoin Heizou in that he uses melee attacks despite his weapon of choice.

New Character – Neuvillette

“Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin.”

— Xbalanque, One Entombed With the Primal Fire

“Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.1. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst character. We first meet Neuvillette in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, in the first parts of the Traveler's journey on Fontaine.

His kit suggests that he is an on-field damage dealer and will scale off of HP.