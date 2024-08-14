It does not appear that George Clooney is too fond of Quentin Tarantino. While promoting Wolfs, a movie he stars in with Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), he fired back at Tarantino's recent criticism of him.

During a profile with GQ, Clooney reflected on working with Tarantino in From Dusk Till Dawn. “Listen, I did a movie with Quentin. He played my brother,” he said.

Pitt had praise for Tarantino, saying he was “pretty good” in the movie. Clooney quickly fired back, “He was okay in it.”

The reason for Clooney's unenthused reaction then surfaced. Tarantino “irritated” Clooney in a recent interview. Clooney took the time to fire back at the critique.

“Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him,” explained Clooney. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?' He goes, he's not a movie star.

“And then he literally said something like, ‘Name a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f**king career,'” he continued.

Needing a good director

At the same point, George Clooney is grateful to have worked with “great” directors, whether that includes Quentin Tarantino or not. It is hard to make good movies without one, he conceded.

“So now I'm like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don't mind giving him s**t. He gave me s**t,” Clooney said. “But no, look, we're really lucky we got to work with these great directors.

“Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive. And I learned that after doing some really bad films. You can't make a good film out of a bad script. You can't do it. You can make a bad film out of a good script. You can f**k it up,” he continued.

However, Clooney did not name specific “bad” movies. It would be interesting to know what projects he is talking about.

Perhaps Pitt was kinder to Tarantino because of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt received his first Oscar win for his performance in the movie.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's next movie

After starring in the Ocean's franchise together, Brad Pitt and George Clooney will reunite in Wolfs. Jon Watts wrote and directed the movie, which will be released in theaters on September 20 and on Apple TV+ on September 27. Watts is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — he directed the first trilogy of Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies.

This is a similar release plan to Apple TV+'s The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The Doug Liman joint had a theatrical release on August 2 before hitting the streaming service a week later on August 9.

In the movie, Pitt and Clooney play two fixers who generally work alone. On one fateful night, they are hired for the same job, forcing them to work together. Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, Zlatko Burić, and Richard Kind will also star in Wolfs.