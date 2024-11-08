ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Mason-Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch George Mason-Marquette.

The Marquette Golden Eagles looked very solid in their first game of the new season. They took charge quickly and decisively against Stony Brook and won very comfortably without any fuss. They led by 18 at halftime and won by 40, scoring over 100 points. It was a businesslike performance for a team which has a lot to prove this season after a tough NCAA Tournament exit against North Carolina State in the Sweet 16. Shaka Smart had his team ready to play, and his lineups looked well-integrated in a first live game of the new campaign. That has to give this team confidence for the road ahead.

The Marquette player who dazzled in the first game of the new season was Kam Jones, who scored 32 points on 14-of-16 shooting. You're not going to find a much better performance from anyone in college basketball this week. The Golden Eagles know that Jones is their go-to scorer with Tyler Kolek off to the pros this season. That is an anchor Shaka Smart can depend on for consistent production, especially in big moments.

George Mason won by 17 points over North Carolina Central. The Patriots held Central under 60 points and played quality defense. We have to ask ourselves how good (or bad) North Carolina Central really is, but in the end, a 17-point win in a first game is something George Mason shouldn't be upset with. The Patriots knew they had some margin for error in that game and could work through some potential problems and limitations in their season opener. This is obviously a game in which there is zero margin for error. Mason will need to be on top of its game to have any chance. The Patriots can't afford any real prolonged lulls; Marquette will punish them if that happens.

Here are the George Mason-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: George Mason-Marquette Odds

George Mason: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +550

Marquette: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch George Mason vs Marquette

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why George Mason Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette had a perfect game against Stony Brook. Chances are that Kam Jones won't shoot 14 for 16 from the field in this game. Chances are Kam Jones won't score as many as 32 points in this game. Marquette will probably regress to a certain extent, and George Mason will be pumped up for a chance to go up against a top-25 team. GMU can keep this game close enough to cover.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette was so crisp, integrated, and in form against Stony Brook that it can continue that level of performance in this game. You will see Marquette carry its first-game form into its second game. Playing at home should help ensure that Marquette remains in a comfort zone and plays well on offense.

Final George Mason-Marquette Prediction & Pick

If you weren't fully ready to bet on Marquette in the first game versus Stony Brook, you saw Marquette win by 40. If that Marquette team shows up, it should win this game by at least 15. Take Marquette.

Final George Mason-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -11.5