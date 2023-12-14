George Pickens opened up on his recent frustrations

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled recently, with two home losses to the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots resulting in some frustrations boiling over, and wide receiver George Pickens had an interesting explanation of how he is approaching each week.

“I'm sut running my routes to get open,” George Pickens said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don't really [worry about] personnel or who's at quarterback or the situation. I'm still doing what George does: Get open and catch the ball and score. That's all I wanna do.”

Pickens has garnered attention in recent weeks due to his visible frustration during games with the Steelers, and he made it clear that the frustrations are due to losing, not due to lack of individual production or targets, according to Batko.

With the losses to the Cardinals and Patriots, the Steelers dropped to 7-6 on the season and are now in a dogfight with many teams to make the playoffs in the AFC. Up next is a crucial game for the Steelers on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Both them and the Colts are 7-6, so the game could determine who gets into the playoffs in the AFC as wild card.

Both teams know the importance of the game. Pickens will have to continue to get open and hope he gets the ball with an opportunity to make impact plays. We know he has the talent to be one of the best receivers. It would be best if frustrations did not boil over on Saturday.