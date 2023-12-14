TJ Watt has cleared concussion protocol and says he feels great, but there are still lingering questions he doesn't want to answer.

There is good news and bad news on the TJ Watt concussion protocol front. The good news is he has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is presumably healthy and ready to play when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The bad news is there is still controversy about how the Steelers superstar ended up in concussion protocol after playing a full game following his (seemingly obvious) head injury and the suspicious things he did during that game to potentially mask the concussion.

“I got hit, went in the tent, got cleared, then came in the next day and had stuff going on,” Watt explained to reporters on Thursday about how he took a knee to the head in the Steelers Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots but returned to play before going into concussion protocol on Friday after the game. “So, as you guys saw, I went into the protocol. Yesterday got cleared from the protocol. Today I feel great.”

T.J. Watt said he was checked for a concussion during Thursday’s game and was cleared. He downplayed the visor/ smelling salts and said the Steelers followed protocol. pic.twitter.com/zuXqPlW3qr — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 14, 2023

That’s all well and good, and everyone is surely happy that TJ Watt is back, healthy, and feeling good after the scary hit to the head.

The suspicious parts, which the reporters followed up about, are that Watt put on a dark visor later in the game and was caught on camera using smelling salts on the sideline.

“I’m not really going to get into specifics,” Watt said. “We can break down every little thing that I do. I think it’s funny how things get caught on camera. You can do things other times that aren’t on camera, so I’m not going to get into all the specifics.”

The NFL is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Watt being checked and cleared for a concussion last Thursday night.