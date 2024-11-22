ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

George Washington looks to stay undefeated as they face Kansas State at the Paradise Jam. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Washington-Kansas State prediction and pick.

George Washington comes into the game sitting at 4-0 on the year. They have not played the best of competition on the year. Wins include Mercer, Hampton, North Carolina A&T, and NJIT. Further, they beat North Carolina A&T by just five points. Meanwhile, Kansas State is 3-1 on the year. They opened up with wins over New Orleans and Cleveland State. They would then struggle against LSU. Kansas State has the lead 9:31 into the game, but would not have the lead again. Kansas State would then fall 76-65. They then beat Mississippi Valley State 74-56.

Here are the George Washington-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: George Washington-Kansas State Odds

George Washington: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Kansas State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch George Washington vs. Kansas State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why George Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Washington sits 145th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 117th on the offensive side while sitting 192nd on the defensive end of the court. George Washington has been solid scoring well this year. They are scoring 81.8 points per game, which is 76th in the nation. They are also 118th in the effective field goal percentage this year. Meanwhile, they have also been solid on defense. George Washington is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 60th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Darren Buchanan Jr. has been solid this year. He leads the team with 17.3 points per game this year, while he also has nine rebounds per game. He also has 2.8 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Rafael Castro. Castro is scoring 13.5 points per game this year, while he also adds nine rebounds per game. He has 1.8 assists per game, with 2.3 steals and one block per game. Rounding out the front-court rotation is Sean Hansen. He is scoring just 2.3 points per game with three rebounds and two assists.

In the backcourt, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. has led the way. He is scoring 12.3 points per game this year, while also having 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaco Hutchinson. He is scoring 10.3 points per game this year, while he also has three rebounds per game. Further, he leads the team with 3.3 assists per game this year. Finally, Trye Moss and Try Autry both added over nine points per game this year in the guard rotation.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State sits 75th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 103rd on the offensive side while sitting 55th on the defensive end of the court. Kansas State has also been solid on defense. They are 61st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 114th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They have also moved the ball well. Kansas State is 50th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 56th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

David N'Guessan has led the way for Kansas State. He is scoring 14.8 points per game this year, while he adds seven rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Brendan Hausen in the backcourt. He is scoring 13.8 points per game, while also having 2.8 rebounds and an assist per game. Dug McDaniel leads the team in assists this year. He is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 1.7 rebounds per game. Still, he has 5.7 assists and three steals per game this year.

Coleman Hawkins has been solid, bringing tied for the team lead in rebounds and primarily playing in the front court. He is scoring 6.8 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Kansas State uses a primary guard rotation in all five sports this year. Still, Ugonna Onyeno does get time at the center this year. He is scoring five points per game on the season while adding 2.5 rebounds per game on the year.

Final George Washington-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State has yet to cover in a game this year. Further, they are not missing by just a few points, but averaging missing the spread by over ten points per game this year. George Washington has been solid on defense this year. Further, they have been solid in rebounding. They are 96th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 151st in defensive rebounding percentage. Kansas State is 201st in the nation in rebounds per game and is 345th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take George Washington to cover in this one.

Final George Washington-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: George Washington +8.5 (-110)