It is a Big East battle on Saturday as Georgetown visits Providence. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Providence prediction and pick.

Georgetown comes into the game at 13-6 on the year while going 4-4 in Big East play. They opened the year strong, winning 12 of their first 14 games. The two losses were to Notre Dame and West Virginia, but they had wins over Creighton and Xavier along the way. Still, they would struggle after their strong start. Georgetown would fall to Marquette, UConn, St. John's, and DePaul in fourth straight games. Last time out, they faced Villanova. Villanova led by seven at the end of the first half and would have a 63-55 lead with 4:53 left in the game. Villanova would not score again, as Georgetown won the game 64-63.

Meanwhile, Providence is 9-10 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. They opened up the year 5-0 before losing eight of their next ten games. The only wins were over BYU and DePaul. They would then have wins over Butler and Seton Hall before they fell to Creighton. Last time out, they also faced Villanova. Creighton held a slim lead with just two minutes left in the game, but Villanova would come away with the win, winning 75-73.

Here are the Georgetown-Providence College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Providence Odds

Georgetown: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Providence: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 136.5 (115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is 70th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 162nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgetown has been dominant on defense this year. They are 19th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 20th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are 32nd in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Thomas Sorber leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding this year. He is scoring 14.2 points per game while adding 8.7 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Drew Fielder. Fielder is scoring 7.4 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds.

In the backcourt, Micah Peavy leads the way. He is scoring 13.9 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Peavy is joined in the backcourt by Jayden Epps. Epps is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, Malik Mack leads the team in assists, with 4.6 per game, while he also scored 13.3 points per game, and has 1.6 steals per game.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is 90th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 85th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 99th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Providence has been better on defense this year. They are 91st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 48th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are 37th in the nation in opponent assists per game this year.

Jayden Piere leads the way for Providence this year. He comes in with 12.6 points per game, while also adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Bensley Joseph. Joseph leads the way in assists and steals per game, with 2.8 assists, and 1.32 steals per game. He also scored 12.3 points while adding 3.5 rebounds. Furthermore, Wesley Cardet Jr. has been solid. He comes in with 10.2 points per game this year while adding 3.8 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the way. Erhunmwunse leads the team in rebounding and blocks this year. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game to go with his 1.7 blocks per game this year. Further, he also scored 5.3 points per game on the season.

Final Georgetown-Providence Prediction & Pick

While Georgetown is better than Providence on defense, the two teams have similar offensive production. Georgetown is 186th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 147th in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Providence is 200th in points per game, while sitting 138th in effective field goal percentage. Still, Georgetown primarily relies on scoring inside the arc this year. That is the strength of the Providence defense. They are 54th in the nation in opponent two-point percentage this year. Meanwhile, Providence scores a lot from outside the arc. They are 61st in three-point attempts while sitting 62nd in three-point attempts made. Georgetown is 194th in the nation against the three this year. Take Providence in this one.

Final Georgetown-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence -1.5 (-110)