The Georgetown Hoyas take on the UConn Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgetown UConn prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgetown UConn.

The Georgetown Hoyas are in a rebuilding year. There's just no other way to put it. The roster has been hollowed out. Patrick Ewing left the cupboard bare at the end of a very disappointing tenure as GU's head coach. Everyone at the school, and a lot of people across the country, wanted to see Ewing succeed at the place where he created so many college basketball fans — and memories — in the early and mid-1980s under head coach John Thompson. Ewing, as a player, led Georgetown to three national championship games in four seasons, including the national title in 1984. He is one of the greatest college basketball players of all time, so it was natural to think he would inspire something special in the Hoyas as a coach. It just didn't happen.

Ed Cooley came from Providence — a fellow Big East school — with a desire to revive Georgetown basketball. Because he doesn't have much to work with this season, his project will be a long-term fix. Cooley did more with less at Providence. That's his brilliance as a head coach. It's a little different from another coach in the Big East who is trying to revive another program. Rick Pitino doesn't do more with less. He does more with more. He has tapped into connections and insisted on a significant expenditure of resources at St. John's. The Red Storm look like an NCAA Tournament team and are back in the big time in Pitino's first season. Cooley isn't the same kind of operator that Pitino is. He will need to build his program from the ground up. This season, he will take his lumps, but if he can get his foot in the door in recruiting, Georgetown should eventually rejoin the other big boys in the Big East.

Here are the Georgetown-UConn College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-UConn Odds

Georgetown Hoyas: +20.5 (-104)

UConn Huskies: -20.5 (-118)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgetown vs UConn

Time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgetown Could Cover the Spread

This is an early game — noon in the East — so we might see some sleepy basketball from Connecticut early in the game. If Georgetown can simply be close in this game at halftime, UConn could outscore the Hoyas by 15 points in the second half and yet still fail to cover. UConn might not be fully locked in for this game. If the Huskies doze off for 15-20 minutes, that might be enough for a motivated and hungry Georgetown team to cover the spread, which is really large.

Also keep in mind that UConn is playing without its elite defensive big man, Donovan Clingan. He is such a dramatically disruptive presence at the defensive end of the floor. UConn is markedly better with him and markedly worse without him. Clingan's absence is worth quite a few points, primarily because UConn is a much more ordinary defensive team when he's not in the lineup.

Why UConn Could Cover the Spread

Even without Clingan, UConn is astronomically better than Georgetown. UConn is playing at home and should be able to dictate this game from start to finish. It's hard to imagine UConn not leading by at least 20 points at some point in the game. As long as UConn doesn't really step off the gas pedal in the final five to seven minutes, it should cover.

Final Georgetown-UConn Prediction & Pick

The Clingan injury makes it harder to evaluate UConn. Stay away from this game.



Final Georgetown-UConn Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +20.5