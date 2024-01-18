It is a Big East conference battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Xavier prediction and pick.

It is a Big East conference battle as Georgetown faces Xavier. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Xavier prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Georgetown enters the game at 8-9 on the season. Georgetown is just 1-5 in conference play this year, while they have lost five of their last six. The only win in conference play was against DePaul, who does not have a win in conference play. That was a tight game throughout, but Georgetown won 68-65. Since then, they have lost both of their games. They lost to Seton Hall by four and then UCONN by 13.

Meanwhile, Xavier is 9-8 on the year and sits 3-3 in conference play. After starting 1-3 in conference play, with the only win over Seton Hall, they have now won two straight games. They first beat Providence in dominating fashion, winning by 20 points. Last time out they faced Butler. Once again, it was a mostly dominant performance. They had a 14-point lead at the half, but Butler would take the lead at the 11:01 mark of the second period. Still, Xavier would take over again, winning 85-71.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Xavier Odds

Georgetown: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Xavier: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown comes in ranked 173rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 110th in offensive efficiency while sitting 274th in defensive efficiency. Georgetown is 202nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 213th in effective field goal percentage. Jayden Epps leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team with 18.0 points per game this year, while also shooting 41.8 percent from the field this year. Further, Epps leads the way with 4.0 assists this year. Second on the team in points this year with Dontrez Styles, who comes in with 13.5 points per game this year, while shooting 44.3 percent this year.

Georgetown is 175th in rebounds per game this year, but they are 42nd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Leading the way here is Supreme Cook. Cook comes into the game with 8.2 rebounds per game. Nearly half of his rebounds this year come on the offensive glass, which has led to him scoring 11 points per game this year. He is also shooting 63.5 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Dontrez Styles comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game this year as well.

Georgetown is 172nd in points per game against this year. One of the major issues is turnover margin. They average just 6.2 steals per game while forcing just 12 total turnovers per game, which is 182nd in the nation this year. Still, they turnover the ball 13.1 times per game this year, good for 250th in the nation this year.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier sits 26th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 59th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Xavier is 100th in the nation in points per game, but they are 209th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Quincy Olivari leads Xavier. Olivari comes in averaging 17.6 points per game this year while shooting 44.3 percent from the field this year. Further, he shoots 42.9 percent from three this year. Furthermore, Desmong Calude has been solid with 15.8 points per game this year. He is also shooting 42.7 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Dayvion McKnight. He has 10.1 points per game this year but is also the leader in dishing the rock. He comes in with 5.1 assists per game this year.

Xavier is 12th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 228th in defensive rebound percentage this year. This is led by Abou Ousmane. He comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year, and 51 of his 116 rebounds come on the offensive rebounding side this year. Further, Gytis Nemeiksa comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Olvari rounds out the top rebounders with 4.9 rebounds per game.

Xavier ranks 109th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Like Georgetown, turnovers play a major part in this game. They force just 11.6 turnovers this year, while they give away the ball 12.1 times per game this year.

Final Georgetown-Xavier Prediction & Pick

While Georgetown is not very good this year, thye have done well against some quality opponents. They converted a ten-point spread against TCU and a 21-point spread against UCONN. They also were unable to cover double-digit spreads against Butler and Marquette. Xavier does not have the offensive firepower to fully pull away. They do have the rebounding edge to help make a lead, but Georgetown is solid on offensive rebounding, which is against a weakness of Xavier.

Final Georgetown-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +14.5 (-110)