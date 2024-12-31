The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the Sugar Bowl for the first time since the 2020 game, when they defeated the Baylor Bears 26-14. This time, the stakes are much higher, as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a quarterfinal matchup of the College Football Playoff.

It's been a turbulent road for the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (11-2) to reach this point. While they were one of the projected favorites to be part of the CFP’s inaugural 12-team field, their season didn’t come without moments of doubt.

Georgia’s two losses came within a six-game span, but their struggles were apparent even beyond those defeats. They narrowly escaped Lexington with a win over Kentucky the week before their loss to Alabama. Then, in their regular-season finale against Georgia Tech at home, it took an unprecedented eight overtimes to fend off the Yellow Jackets.

Now enters the No. 7-seeded Fighting Irish (12-1), looking to spoil Georgia's pursuit of a third national title in four years. Notre Dame started their playoff journey with a convincing 27-17 victory at home over Indiana. However, the Bulldogs present a far greater challenge than the Hoosiers did.

New Year’s night promises to bring fireworks and celebration for one team. Will Georgia rise to the occasion? Here are our bold predictions for the Bulldogs as they face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia and Notre Dame will combine for at least 240 yards rushing yards

Expect the clock to be running in this one. With Georgia missing quarterback Carson Beck, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are likely to lean heavily on their ground game. That spells a lot of carries for Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier, who will challenge the Fighting Irish defense that ranks No. 40 against the run (133 yards per game).

On the other side, Notre Dame’s offense thrives on the run. The Irish boast two talented backs in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, along with dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, who might be even more dangerous with his legs than his arm. The three have combined for 2,491 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns this season.

With both teams likely relying on their rushing attacks, the clock will keep moving, and the ground game will dominate this matchup. Who knows–240 yards on the ground might be underscoring the what both teams will do.

Gunner Stockton throws for at least 150 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions

With Carson Beck out with an arm injury, and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Georgia’s offense now rests in the hands of redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton.

Stockton has appeared in just eight games without a single start, accumulating 354 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. In the SEC Championship against Texas, he managed a cautious 12-for-16 performance for 71 yards and one interception—just enough to avoid costly mistakes.

Now, he faces Notre Dame’s stout defense, which ranks fifth in the nation in takeaways (2.2 per game). A shaky performance seems likely, with Stockton projected to throw for no more than 150 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Georgia defense causes at least two turnovers

Don’t overlook the Georgia defense, which has been the Bulldogs’ saving grace at critical moments this season. While Notre Dame isn’t prone to turnovers, the Irish also haven’t faced an SEC defense of this caliber all year. (And no, Texas A&M’s defense in Week 1 doesn’t count.)

If the Bulldogs can stymie Notre Dame’s ground game and force quarterback Riley Leonard into obvious passing situations, they’ll have a good chance to capitalize on mistakes. Look for Georgia’s defense to create at least two turnovers in this one.

Georgia loses Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame

This game will ultimately come down to the absence of Carson Beck. While Georgia fans may have grumbled about Beck’s performances at times this season, they may come to realize just how much they relied on him once this game gets going. Beck wasn’t perfect, but it’s not like the Bulldogs had elite skill players around him either. The departures of Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers, his go-to safety valves, loomed large all season.

Kirby Smart’s defense should be able to keep the game close for a while, but Georgia’s likely one-dimensional offense will ultimately stall. That will give Notre Dame just enough of an edge to secure the win.

For the first time in the history of this matchup—and in just the fourth meeting between these programs—Notre Dame will come out on top, handing Georgia a loss in the Sugar Bowl.