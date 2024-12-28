Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is planning out his future. Beck is announcing he's entering the 2025 NFL Draft, per On3. Beck has been bothered by an injury he sustained in the SEC Championship game.

The quarterback is expected to start throwing the football again soon, after undergoing elbow surgery. He threw 3,485 passing yards this season for Georgia football, who are in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia defeated Texas in the SEC title game, to secure a bye in the CFP. Georgia faces a very good Notre Dame team, with the chance to advance to a semi-final game.

