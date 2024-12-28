Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is planning out his future. Beck is announcing he's entering the 2025 NFL Draft, per On3. Beck has been bothered by an injury he sustained in the SEC Championship game.

The quarterback is expected to start throwing the football again soon, after undergoing elbow surgery. He threw 3,485 passing yards this season for Georgia football, who are in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia defeated Texas in the SEC title game, to secure a bye in the CFP. Georgia faces a very good Notre Dame team, with the chance to advance to a semi-final game.

Related Georgia Football NewsArticle continues below
Georgia football news: Nick Saban goes way back with Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
Georgia football news: Nick Saban goes way back with Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
Georgia football gets hit with concerning injury during practice for Sugar Bowl
Georgia football gets hit with concerning injury during practice for Sugar Bowl
Georgia’s Carson Beck officially out for the season after elbow surgery
Georgia’s Carson Beck officially out for the season after elbow surgery

This story will be updated.

 