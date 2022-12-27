By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2022 season with sky-high expectations. Last season, they won their first national title since 1980 after defeating SEC rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Fast forward to December, and the Bulldogs have the chance to become back-to-back national champions.

The team went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season, including 8-0 in SEC play. Georgia then defeated the LSU Tigers for the conference title.

Now, the Bulldogs will face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl with hopes of returning to the CFP Championship Game. Despite the challenges Ohio State, Michigan and TCU can bring to the table, many consider the Bulldogs as favorites to repeat this season. According to FanDuel, they have the best odds with -130.

With that being said, here are some reasons why Georgia will win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season.

3. The championship roster now has more experience

Winning the national title last season came with a price for Georgia. A total of 15 Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five in the first round and No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Despite those many departures, a good amount of key players returned for 2022.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter was a unanimous All-American this season after registering 29 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks plus two forced fumbles and 25 quarterback hurries. Notably, he did all of that while only starting seven games due to an injury. He is projected as a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Safety Christopher Smith was also a unanimous All-American. He started all 13 games, leading the team with three interceptions and placing fourth in tackles with 50. His highlight came in the SEC Championship Game where he returned a blocked field goal 96 yards for a touchdown.

Finally, the Bulldogs are led by super-senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. The 25-year-old completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also added 184 yards on the ground for seven scores. He ended up being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

This trio has championship experience and only got better in 2022. Combined with what the underclassmen are showing, the Bulldogs are in a great position for the postseason.

2. Kirby Smart has a great resumé in big games

Every great team needs a great coach to succeed. Fortunately, this is the case for the Bulldogs. Since hiring Kirby Smart in 2016, Georgia has a 79-15 record and two SEC championships.

Most importantly, the team is currently in its third CFP appearance in the Smart era. In addition to winning last year, the Bulldogs also made it to the National Championship Game in the 2017 season, Smart’s second year in Athens, before losing to Alabama.

His resumé alone should be scary for opponents. Plus, Smart is showing he is able to face adversity. After the departure of key players to the 2022 draft, he was able to restructure what he had left with some important recruits. Georgia’s coaching staff has pulled off seven straight top-five classes, including for 2023 with Early Signing Day.

Smart’s coaching could be what makes a difference in the CFP. He is familiar with the big stage as opposed to the TCU program, for example. With him on the sidelines, Georgia should always be considered a threat at the top of college football. If the Bulldogs go back-to-back, this could mean the start of a new dynasty, thanks in large part to Smart.

1. Georgia football has dominated in the 2022 season so far

At the end of the day, Georgia has the best teams in FBS this season. Their perfect record and conference title are just the culmination of everything the Bulldogs have done. However, even those broad accomplishments do not do this team’s dominance justice.

The Bulldogs played against three ranked teams this season. Not only did they win but they dominated from beginning to end. In the season opener, they blew out the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 49-3. Facing then-No.1 Tennessee in November, Georgia won 27-13 to claim the top spot in the CFP rankings. Finally, Georgia won the SEC trophy after defeating then-No. 14 LSU 50-30.

Additionally, the Bulldogs have one of the best offenses in the nation. They produce an average of 491.9 yards of total offense per game, good for No. 8 in FBS. On defense, they are also in the top-10 as the unit allows just 292.1 offensive yards per game by opponents.

Georgia football has proven to doubters that the 2021 season was not a one-year wonder. Everything the team has done in 2022 just shows the Bulldogs are ready to face any team in the CFP, primed to repeat as national champs.