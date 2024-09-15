The Georgia football program is amid an intense battle against the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia entered the matchup as a strong favorite; however, Saturday night has been anything but a walk in the park. The Bulldogs started down in the first few minutes of the third quarter. Thus, fans are stunned and concerned.

Georgia was down 6-9 at halftime, and fans did not hesitate to express their worries:

“What is happening??” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Georgia is losing to a Kentucky unit that South Carolina ran over last week!? It just goes to show that no game is ever scripted,” another added.

Other fans criticized the fans officials, proposing they had favor for Georgia:

“I’m not a Kentucky fan, nor am I a Georgia fan. But, what I’m seeing in this prime time football game tells me is that that referees want Georgia to win,” the user posted.

One fan, while worried about Georgia facing an upset, declared that Kentucky's fight was a good test for the Bulldogs:

“This is one heck of a game! Everybody expected the No. 1 Dogs to come in and dominate Kentucky but they are being put to the test. This is exactly what Georgia needs. If they want to get back to the CFP and win it all this year, they need to be battle-tested. This will be the ultimate test to see if Georgia is really ready to continue its domination. Props to Kenctuky for giving them a run for their money. Let's see what happens by the fourth!” the fan commented.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia football squad will not go down easy to Kentucky. They seem to be gaining momentum going into the game's final stretch. Can the highly-touted Bulldogs rally and escape with a win in this thrilling Saturday night matchup?