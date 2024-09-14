The Chicago Sky got an opportunity for redemption from their 31-point loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night. The Sky traveled to Minnesota and faced Napheesa Collier and the Lynx, and after a bit of back and forth, Chicago lost momentum and took an 83-66 defeat. The same night, the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream, which moved the Sky back to ninth in the league standings. Nevertheless, Chennedy Carter and Lindsay Allen captured Chicago's defiant message despite their blow.

“We still here. We ain't going nowhere. We still here. For sure. We're coming out with the same mentality, same mindset. Every game,” Carter said during the postgame press conference.

Carter's statement was in response to Lindsay Allen's take on the Sky's mentality about going into the last stretch of games now that they are in further jeopardy of losing the final playoff spot.

“Our mentality stays the same,” Allen said. “Before coming into this game, we spoke about getting wins these last four games. Same thing applies, we just gotta keep getting wins and focus on what we can control.”

The Sky led the Lynx early but after some adjustments, Minnesota eventually regained the lead and did not look back. Chennedy Carter led Chicago with 17 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Kamilla Cardoso notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Teresa Weatherspoon doubles down on Sky's refusal to give up

Chicago is aware of the pressure they are facing, but as Chenney Carter and Lindsay Allen said, they want to control what they can control and keep a winning mindset. Teresa Weatherspoon spoke about the energy sustainment vital for the Sky down the stretch after Friday's loss. She also double-down on the team's refusal to back down amid adversity.

“It's about that sustained energy. In order to be successful, you gotta sustain that energy. Anyone who steps in between the four lines, the level of intensity has to remain the same and it has to remain at a very high level. So we're getting there. We're getting there, and we have to continue to work,” Weatherspoon said.

Chicago still wants to make the playoffs, and they will fight until the regular season's end.

“We've got those three games remaining. Just like the young ladies just said, our mindset doesn't change,” Weatherspoon added. “We still can control our own destiny down the stretch with these three games. We still feel comfortable with our selves. We're gonna remain confident in ourselves. The mission remains.”