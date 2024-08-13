It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs have a lot of hype coming into the 2024 season. We're almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This college football season is a big one, and it's going to look a lot different than past years. The sport is going through some major changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time during the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at what some of the most notable ones are.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you're getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans in favor of, but some still don't like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren't actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is ranked #1

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might've still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn't that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It's safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year's CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

Georgia has a lot of good talent back from last year's 12-win squad, but one thing that will help on their quest for another national championship this year are the transfers that they have brought in. The Bulldogs welcomed 11 players from the transfer portal, and here is the one that will have the biggest impact on the team this season:

Ben Yurosek, TE, Stanford

If you have watched Ben Yurosek play in recent years, you know how good he is. However, a lot of people aren't familiar with him because not a lot of people have been watching Stanford football. Well, Yurosek should get a lot more exposure this season playing for the number one team in the country.

Brock Bowers is no longer part of the Georgia football team, and that opens the door for some other tight ends to shine. Ben Yurosek is one that should be able to have a big year.

Stanford was one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 while Yurosek was part of the squad, but he was a major bright spot for the team. He immediately burst onto the scene in 2021 as he finished the year with 42 receptions for 653 yards and three touchdowns. That was Yurosek's best statistical year, but being in an offense like Georgia's that is built for a TE like him to succeed should give him the opportunity to put up big numbers in 2024.

Ben Yurosek is now in a much better offense than Stanford's, and he has a much better quarterback to work with. The recipe is there for him to excel at Georgia, and he should have a major impact on this offense this season.