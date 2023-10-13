The Georgia football team is trying to pull off a feat this season that we rarely see in college football: win three straight national championships. The Bulldogs got the job done in 2021 despite losing in the SEC title game, and they cruised through their schedule a year ago to go 15-0 and win a second straight national championship. Georgia came into this season ranked #1 in the country and as heavy favorites to win the national title. Heading into Georgia's week 7 of the college football season, so far so good for the Bulldogs.

At the beginning of the season, it did look like this Georgia football team was experiencing some growing pains, which is totally normal. When you win back-to-back national championships, you usually lose a lot of guys to the NFL. There are a lot of new faces on the field for the Bulldogs this year, but it looks like they are beginning to find their stride.

Georgia is still ranked #1 in the country and they are currently 6-0 on the year. They sleep-walked a little bit during the first five games of the season, but the Bulldogs once again looked like the top dog in college football with a dominant win against #20 Kentucky last weekend. The Wildcats are a solid team, but Georgia completely dominated the entire game to earn a 51-13 win. That was the kind of performance we expect from the reigning champs.

This weekend, the Georgia football team is back in action against Vanderbilt football. The Bulldogs will hit the road for this one and it should be another easy victory to get this team to 7-0. The Commodores usually struggle in football, and that is once again the case this season. They are coming into this game with a 2-5 record and their only wins are against Hawaii and Alabama A&M. It's been a tough season so far for Vanderbilt, and it's not going to get any better on Saturday. Here are three predictions for this weekend's contest.

Carson Beck will throw for 300+ yards

Carson Beck is one of those new faces on the field for the Georgia football team this year as Stetson Bennett moved on to the NFL after last season. Beck hasn't been receiving a lot of attention, but he is quietly putting up some really good numbers this season. He is currently 144-196 through the air for 1,886 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Pretty good start for the young man considering this is his first season as the starter. Beck isn't going to be challenged by the Vanderbilt football defense, and he should have a lot of time to throw the football because of his terrific offensive line. Expect a big day from Beck.

Brock Bowers will score a touchdown

One face that isn't new on this Georgia squad is tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is one of the best college tight ends that sport has ever seen, and he is once again putting up huge numbers for the Bulldogs. Through six games, he has 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He is the leading receiver on this Georgia football team, and he is Carson Beck's favorite target. Expect him to get open a lot against this struggling Vanderbilt football defense, and he will find his way into the end zone at least once.

Georgia will win by 35

This prediction may not have been made if it weren't for Georgia's performance last week against Kentucky. The Bulldogs really hadn't looked all that dominant through their first five games, but last week's win showed that they are still the best team in college football until they get beaten. It looked like that win against Kentucky helped this team find a groove and some momentum, so expect the Bulldogs to look more dominant as the season goes on. That will start on Saturday. Georgia is favored by 31.5, and they are going to cover this spread fairly easily.

Georgia and Vanderbilt will kick off from Nashville, Tennessee at 12:00 ET on Saturday and the game will be airing on CBS.