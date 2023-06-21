The SEC battle for the commitment of Amari Jefferson continues. Top programs like Nick Saban's Alabama Football want the coveted prospect to fall into their hands. However, the most recent update came from his Georgia football visit where he was hosted by Coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia football hosted the four-star wide receiver. Amari Jefferson got to see the facilities and talk to the coaching staff. His role and routine were disclosed to him during his visit with Coach Kirby Smart. The top-ranked recruit commented on his visit to the campus, per the Dawg Post.

“The offensive staff a Georgia has put a premium on me. Coach Smart told me he views me as a top 5 receiver in this class,” said Amari Jefferson with much gratitude on his Georgia football visit.

Coach Kirby Smart even compared Amari Jefferson to the legendary Deebo Samuel. The Georgia football coach needed to butter up the recruit to match Nick Saban.

Amari Jefferson outlined how much Alabama needed him after his visit there as well, via The Joe Gaither Show.

“He was just saying that Alabama needs me and that I'm a big priority for the 2024 class and he can see me as a big difference maker on the field for them. I think that's kind of what stuck out. When I met with him right before I left he was just telling me and my dad that they need me and he wants me at Alabama and when that's coming from Nick Saban that's pretty hard to turn down,” he said.

Amari Jefferson has both Alabama football and Georgia football in his final list of schools.