The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for a tryout on Tuesday. As he was warming up on the field, quarterback Baker Mayfield stopped by to welcome him, although he unsurprisingly has a grudge against him.

In the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia defeated Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in an epic double-overtime game, and Blankenship was responsible for nailing a couple of field goals for the Bulldogs. Clearly, Mayfield hasn't forgotten that, either. The Buccaneers presumed QB1 uttered, “I still don't like you,” as he went by Blankenship.

Rodrigo Blankenship with a warm welcome on his first day with the Bucs. Baker Mayfield says, "I still don't like you." Blankenship's Georgia Bulldogs beat Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/i3oeVyKM8H — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 13, 2023

Blankenship went 2-3 on field goals and nailed all six extra points as Georgia won 54-48. He nailed a 55-yarded at the end of the first half with Georgia trailing and hit a 38-yarder in the first overtime to give Georgia the lead before Oklahoma tied it up and sent t to another overtime period.

This game featured a ton of NFL players, including Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Mecole Hardman, Roquan Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Hollywood Brown, and Kenneth Murray Jr., among others.

The 2018 Rose Bowl ROCKEDpic.twitter.com/9vL719YIf1 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 29, 2023

Of course, if Blankenship ends up making the Buccaneers' roster, it's likely that the two put their differences aside and work on the common goal of winning a Super Bowl. Nonetheless, this is a hilarious exchange between the two players.

Blankenship spent time with the Colts and the Arizona Cardinals last season, going a combined 4-5 on field goals and 4-5 on extra points. Veteran Ryan Succop was the kicker for Tampa Bay last season, but adding Blankenship would provide a younger option on the roster.