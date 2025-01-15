The Georgia football program lost to No. 7 Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl to end their hopes of a College Football Playoff national title. Since then, a number of Georgia players have left for the NFL Draft, including Trevor Etienne.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferred to Miami in a stunning move, and now there are plenty of questions with the Bulldogs 2025 roster. Another big loss was kick returner and wide receiver Anthony Evans, who has now decided to join Mississippi State after leaving the Georgia football program, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Georgia transfer WR/returner Anthony Evans has Committed to Mississippi State, he tells @on3sports. The 6’0 180 WR will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the ‘23 Class (per On3).”

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are rebuilding after a 2-10 year. Some big moves include former Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold coming in as well as Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek. Mississippi State also added Michigan State WR Jaron Glover and Oklahoma WR Brenen Thompson. Michael Van Buren Jr. left the program via the portal, although Blake Shapen returned after suffering a season-ending injury on 2024, so there has been a lot of action for the program.

Evans is another big pickup for head coach Jeff Lebby as he enters his second season running the show. Evans had just nine catches for 88 yards and had 17 punt returns with seven kickoff returns, so he can be used in multiple ways.

Evans was a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and On3 coming out of high school, and he had offers from Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Evans initially committed to Oklahoma when Lebby was the Sooners offensive coordinator. Later, Evans recommitted and wound up in Georgia, so now he is reunited with the former Oklahoma OC at Mississippi State.

Even with the College Football Playoff title game around the corner, the transfer portal is still swirling with players entering and making their decisions every day.