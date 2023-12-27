Georgia football may be without its All-American tight end on Saturday as Brock Bowers deals with an ankle injury.

Georgia football has shifted all of its focus toward the Orange Bowl after the disappointment of their loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. As the team arrived in Miami on Tuesday though, they did so without two key offensive players – Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims.

Bowers, the All-American tight end projected to go in the top 10 in next year's NFL Draft, is dealing with a recurring ankle injury and may not be available for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Despite the assumption that he'll end his Georgia football career after the season and turn pro, Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley left the door open for Bowers to suit up one final time.

“We don’t know. His status is still unsure,” Hartley said, via Connor Riley. “We know he’s still battling that ankle injury that has been nagging him it seems like forever now. He’s been great in his rehab. I hope he makes it, don’t know if he will. Still something that we’re up in the air on. He’s been great in the support of his teammates throughout the prep, ever since the Alabama game. We’ll see what happens.”

Bowers missed three games this season with the injury, including Georgia's regular season finale. He returned for the SEC championship, recording five receptions for 53 yards in the loss.

Overall this season, Bowers caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. He also had three games with over 100 yards, giving him 10 for his college career.

Weighing his options

It's somewhat of a mystery as to why Bowers has yet to declare for the NFL Draft. There's virtually no chance he'll stay at Georgia next year, though he doesn’t seem quite ready to give up his college days yet.

Bowers has endeared himself to the Georgia football faithful over the last three seasons and is doing whatever it takes to put on that uniform one more time.

Georga head coach Kirby Smart left the decision in his tight end's hands and praised him for the work he's done with the Bulldogs.

“That’s up to Brock. Brock’s been with us the whole time and he’s been doing all the things he’s got to do,” Smart said, via On3 Sports. “It’s more important though that he’s 100%. The guy probably played earlier than he should have, came out there and competed his butt off. He’s done everything he can for Georgia. He’s not 100% so it makes it a little harder to do.”

Bowers missed consecutive games in October and had three full weeks off given an off week for Georgia. He returned for two games, then missed another one before conference championship week.

Risking further damage to his ankle would seem foolish with a guaranteed first-round selection in his sights in next April's draft, but Brock Bowers is as determined as they come and will get on the field in the Orange Bowl if he wants to.

As for Amarius Mims, Georgia football's starting tackle has a similar injury to Bowers and missed five games this season because of it. He is also a projected first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft and has likely played his final game with Georgia football.