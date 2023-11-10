Georgia football star Brock Bowers could play against Ole Miss on Saturday after a quick recover from his injury.

The Georgia football team is undefeated and trying to finish the regular season without a loss as they search for a third straight national title. Things haven't been as easy with star tight end Brock Bowers missing the past few weeks with an injury. However, the Bulldogs got some hopeful injury news on the Bowers front in a surprise turn of events, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

‘Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers has been able to practice this week and there is real hope he plays Saturday against Ole Miss, after missing only two games following ankle surgery.'

It's definitely a surprise, and Bowers' initial timeline was anywhere from three-to-six weeks due to the injury, and it was a possibility that this injury could even hurt his 2024 NFL Draft stock. But, after practicing this week, there is a chance he plays against Ole Miss, and that would be a huge boost to the Georgia football team.

In Bowers' absence, it has been sophomore tight end Pscar Delp who stepped up for the Georgia football team, and he has 18 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a decent effort trying to fill the shoes of a surefire first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

The Ole Miss-Georgia clash is a top-10 showdown, and the Bulldogs then face Tennessee and Georgia Tech on the road, so getting Bowers back would be massive. Despite the star tight end missing the past two games, he still leads the team in receiving with 41 catches, 567 yards, and four scores, all of which lead the team.