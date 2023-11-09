It has been a long time since Georgia got to face Ole Miss. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the game.

Georgia football has rolled through whatever has been in their path this season, but nine games in, they have yet to face a real challenge. The Bulldogs will face a top-10 team for the first time this season when they take on Ole Miss in Week 11. The Rebels are ranked 10th, and they have performed well against ranked opponents so far this season. This article will explain how you can watch the game.

When and where is Georgia vs Ole Miss?

Georgia and Ole Miss will face off at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, the home of the Bulldogs. The game is at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11.

How can you watch the game?

ESPN will be broadcasting the top-10 matchup. You can also stream the game on fuboTV. Chris Fowler is on play-by-play duty, while Kirk Herbstreit will provide color.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium — Athens, Georgia

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Georgia -10.5 | O/U 58.5

Georgia storylines

Georgia has not only been ranked number one all season but they have been ranked number one in 21 straight polls, which is tied for the second-longest streak ever. The Bulldogs have had no problems this year, and it seems inevitable that they take sole possession of the second-longest streak in history after this week. Despite this, Georgia was ranked number two behind Ohio State in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, Ole Miss will be their toughest challenge yet.

Last week, Georgia took on Missouri in what was only their second competition against a ranked opponent this year. It was also their second-closest game of the year, meaning the Bulldogs are not invincible. Still, the team has the 10th-best scoring offense and the sixth-best scoring defense.

Offensively, they are led by Carson Beck. The quarterback hasn't set the world on fire, but he has done exactly what is needed from him while a talented roster around him has thrived. Beck has a 16-4 touchdown to interception ratio. Brock Bowers is the team's best player. The tight end has 597 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage.

Defensively, Georgia has been known for their front seven in recent years, but it is their secondary that has really impressed this season. Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter are both projected to be early-round draft picks. The defensive backs have three and six-pass breakups, respectively. Malaki Starks has another five.

Ole Miss storylines

Ole Miss is 8-1 this year, but they are 2-1 against ranked opponents. Their sole loss was to number 13 Alabama. They have won five straight games since, though, and the offense has been humming all season.

Ole Miss scores 38.8 points per game. Their quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has nearly identical numbers to Carson Beck. He also has 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, although Beck's 2,716 passing yards are a little bit more than Dart's 2,467.

Quinshon Judkins has been one of the best running backs in college football. He has 793 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns, a number that ranks third in the nation.

Statistically, these are two evenly matched teams, so the game truly could go either way. While Georgia is 10th in scoring offense, Ole Miss is 14th in scoring offense. Still, Georgia is favored by a good amount, but Ole Miss beat the team the last time that they played. Ole Miss smashed Georgia 45-14 back in 2016. It was Kirby Smart's first loss with the program. Georgia is a very different team now, and Smart will surely want the revenge that he has had to wait on for years.