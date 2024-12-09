Georgia football engaged in one of the more epic games of 2024 against rival Georgia Tech. Turns out the thrilling 44-42 Bulldogs overtime win may not be the only victory over the Yellow Jackets. A visit from a transfer portal entry is coming.

Wide receiver Eric Singleton is planning to check in on the Bulldogs, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports Monday. The portal entry Singleton “currently plans to visit” Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart in the coming days, Zenitz reports.

Singleton is an intriguing prospect in the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder earned a new four-star ranking by the national outlet, after becoming the college football version of a free agent. He's now the third-best WR available in this portal class by 247 — even ranking ahead of names like Micah Hudson and Kevin “KC” Concepcion.

Singleton caught passes and racked up the yardage for two seasons in the Atlanta region. He's leaving GT with 104 career receptions, 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns. Singleton capped off the '24 regular season by catching 56 passes, 754 yards and three touchdowns.

He even provided value as a rushing game option. Singleton carried the ball 21 times, racked up 131 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry with one touchdown.

Is Georgia needing receivers? How Georgia Tech portal entry fits

Georgia loaded up on the perimeter on Wednesday. Five signings came in during the early National Signing Day period. The receiving unit, plus offensive line, are the two position groups that received the most early signing period help.

Talyn Taylor became the highest ranking WR signing for Smart and company. The Geneva, Illinois prospect comes to the Southeastern Conference champions as a four-star, plus Illinois' No. 2 ranked prospect by 247. C.J. Wiley is another high ranking four-star find by Georgia, who's a local prospect out of Alpharetta.

However, the SEC champions are losing stellar talent at WR soon. Arian Smith, the leader in receiving yardage, is a senior. Receptions leader Dominic Lovett is in the same grade class.

Georgia also is losing Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III to the portal. The former was the most recent entry on Monday and has three years of eligibility left.

Smart and his coaching staff likely don't want to feel pressured to throw their four-star additions on the field immediately. Hence the reported interest in past rival WR Singleton. Georgia can strengthen the experience at WR through Singleton if he's added to the 2025 roster.

Singleton was a three-star out of high school who fielded 16 total offers. Georgia never offered when he played at Alexander High in Douglasville. Auburn and Texas A&M were his lone SEC offers.