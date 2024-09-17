The Georgia football team also suffered a massive upset loss in Week 3. However, somehow, Georgia squeaked out a 13-12 road win against Kentucky. Still, it was a disappointing result, and they moved down in both the AP polls and ClutchPoints' own power rankings because of it. With a bye week coming up, the biggest concern for Georgia is the status of quarterback Carson Beck.

The Heisman Trophy contender suffered an AC joint sprain in the win over Kentucky. However, reports have surfaced that described the injury as “minor,” per Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central.

‘DawgsCentral has learned more details on injuries suffered by quarterback Carson Beck and guard Tate Ratledge during Georgia’s 13-12 win at Kentucky on Saturday night. Beck suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in the victory. Sources described the injury as “minor” on Monday afternoon. ‘

That is a breath of fresh air for Georgia football fans, especially after a close win in Week 3. Moreover, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is also dealing with an injury, per Coffey. Unfortunately, Ratledge's update is not a good one and he will miss some time.

‘Ratledge will undergo TightRope surgery to repair a high ankle sprain. He suffered a sprained MCL on the same play and both injuries were to his left leg. DawgsHQ’s Rusty Mansell first reported the sprains to Ratledge’s ankle and MCL on Monday morning. Sources put Ratledge’s estimated recovery time at 6-8 weeks, but stressed that recovery times vary greatly. ‘

The loss of Ratledge is a big blow to the offensive line, and it's the same procedure Amarius Mimis underwent in 2023.

All in all, the good news is that Georgia has a bye in Week 4 before a must-watch September 28 showdown against Alabama, one that might include Donald Trump in attendance. So, Beck has some time to heal before a massive top-10 showdown in Tuscaloosa.