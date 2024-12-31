Georgia football will have to find a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Carson Beck announced on Saturday that he is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. However, one NFL Draft analyst believes that this is not the right move for Beck.

Todd McShay is not a fan of Beck's decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. McShay explained why he thinks it is a mistake on The McShay Show on Monday.

“Carson Beck made a bad decision to leave early,” McShay said via The Ringer. “I texted a bunch of guys in the league. GMs, former GMs, scouts. One scout wrote back to me, one-word answer. ‘Foolish.'”

Beck will enter a draft class that is relatively thin at the quarterback position. His main competition will be Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

“I thought he got better late in the season, as I said, but I don't think he's there yet,” McShay continued. “Played great in certain moments. I thought he played better late in the season. But he never, this year, played to the level that many of us expected him to play to.”

Beck threw for 3,485 yards this season. He helped get Georgia football to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Should Carson Beck have stayed at Georgia for one more season?

McShay makes a strong argument that Beck should have considered another year in the Georgia football program.

“I just don't know that he's ready,” McShay concluded. “Why wouldn't you take this time, rehab in the offseason, come back with a better supporting cast. They've got a lot of young wide receivers. I know they've recruited well at wide receiver from what I can tell. Their offensive line will be better. They'll be more balanced. Is he as ready as he would be had be gone back for one more year at Georgia? Everyone I talked to, and my personal opinion is, he's not going to be.”

Beck has been dealing with an injury he sustained during the SEC Championship game. He is expected to start throwing against soon after successfully undergoing elbow surgery.

Beck should be healthy enough to participate in every aspect of the pre-draft process. However, it is easy to understand where McShay is coming from when he said that Beck isn't ready for the NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see what kind of attention Beck garners from NFL teams during the pre-draft process this spring.