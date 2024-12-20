As Georgia football awaits its opponent in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, there appears to be some scouring of the transfer portal during the practice week. USC transfers Zachariah and Zion Branch could visit Georgia in the near future, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Zachariah, an All-American wide receiver and one of the best players in the portal, announced his decision to transfer earlier this week alongside his brother Zion, who posted 19 tackles and three pass deflections for the Trojans at safety in his redshirt sophomore campaign. For the most part, it's Zachariah who's been on many teams' radar.

“The decision to move on was a tough decision,” Zachariah told ESPN, per Pete Thamel and Max Olson. “I love USC! The hospitality and the love I received from everyone while being there was great. I just feel like embarking upon a new journey is what's best for my future.”

There is no set date on a visit or trip to Athens for the Branch brothers. Zachariah led all USC wideouts in receptions (47) last season, to go along with 503 receiving yards. He's a versatile talent as a quality kick/punt returner and electrifying offensive weapon.

Georgia football gets huge boost on both sides

Zachariah and Zion have two seasons of eligibility remaining, where they could build a legacy for the SEC powerhouse that is the Bulldogs.

“The decision to move on was not an easy one,” Zion told ESPN. “I truly appreciate everything during my time at USC. From the relationships I built to the support I received on and off the field has been amazing. It's been a place where I grew as a person and as a player. However, I believe that stepping into a new opportunity is what's best for my development and future goals.”

USC has taken a major hit in the portal thus far, and it's going to be felt when the team faces Texas A&M in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 27.