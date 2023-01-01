By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs looked dead in the water heading into the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. With their College Football Playoff lives on the line, Kirby Smart’s boys stood their ground and completed an unprecedented comeback.

Nobody was prouder of the composure displayed by the entire Georgia football team than their head coach. The team erased a 14-point lead late in the game and held on to punch their ticket to the National Title game.

“Our guys are extremely resilient,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. “We talked at halftime about some games that we have been in this year that we’ve been behind in. I had no doubt that our team would come out fighting. We didn’t play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State.”

Stetson Bennett was the central figure seen driving the comeback, but he was vocal about simply feeding off the determination visible from his teammates toward the end of the game.

“I looked around and there were just a bunch of determined strong stares from all the dudes,” Bennett said of the huddle before the drive. “It gave me confidence.”

While the win over Ohio State will undoubtedly go down in Georgia lore, Kirby Smart and co. aren’t going to be satisfied with just making the College Football Playoff final. They have their eyes set on becoming the first back-to-back winners since Alabama a decade ago and cementing their place as a juggernaut of the sport.