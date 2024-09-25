Georgia football is coming off a much-needed bye, after nearly handing over their undefeated season to Kentucky on September 14. The team provided key injury updates ahead of the Bulldogs' huge Week 5 showdown with Alabama.

Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Tuesday that defensive end Mykel Williams “is going to be close” in terms of being able to play, per Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald. He feels “good” about defensive lineman Warren Brinson, and defensive lineman Jordan Hall is “pushing through” to try to practice.

While it's semi-early in the practice week, Smart appears to be optimistic that a few of his impact players will be ready to face Alabama's offense.

“Warren’s continued to practice, taking his rep load,” Smart said, per Andrew Graham of On3 Sports. “Mykel’s been able to do a little bit. I still don’t know timeline on Mykel. He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today — it was his first day really getting out there and doing some things. But, again, I haven’t talked to Ron, so I want to watch the tape and be able to see that.”

Williams hasn't played since suffering an injury in Week 1. He's an expected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and would give the Bulldogs an enormous boost against the Crimson Tide this weekend. Brinson, however, has a better chance of suiting up in what appears to be viewed as a “calf contusion” by Smart. Both injuries will continue to be monitored closer to Saturday's kickoff.

Georgia football has the depth to contain Alabama

For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban won't be on the sidelines for this rivalry. Georgia and Alabama always has the makings of a classic before either team even hits the sleds in practice that week. The tension is palpable as the two undefeated teams square off in their first meeting since Alabama swiped the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff appearance from them a year ago.

Saban's successor at Alabama Kalen DeBoer has the ‘Tide sitting at 3-0. Smart mentioned how it will feel not seeing Saban on the opposing sideline.

“I don’t expect it to be strange,” Smart said. “That’s just the normal progression. I think it’s strange going back there sometimes because I lived there or our kids were born there. We lived there for nine years and had such great experiences there.”