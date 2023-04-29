After being picked by the Los Angeles Rams No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, Stetson Bennett received a heartfelt congratulatory message from his former college coach, Kirby Smart.

The Georgia Football head coach tweeted,

“Congrats @StetsonIV! So excited for you to be a part of the @RamsNFL. You meant so much to this program & I’m thankful for your time in Athens. What a story! You’re going to make a great man, great leader & great person. Dawg Nation loves you. GO DAWGS!!”

Stetson Bennett IV hails from a lineage of football players, with his grandfather playing quarterback for South Carolina and his father taking snaps at Georgia Southern. Stetson IV signed with Georgia as a walk-on in 2017 and quickly demonstrated his skill on the field. Confidence and focus were his trademarks, particularly during high-stakes games. Over his last six postseason games, Bennett posted an impressive 308.8 passing yards per game with a 67.7 percent completion rate and a 19:3 TD-INT ratio.

Bennett’s ability to scan progressions across the entire field sets him apart. He moves his feet in sync with his eyes, always ready for the throw. Unfazed by pressure, Bennett can easily switch from his primary read if necessary. He effectively uses pump fakes to confuse cornerbacks and exhibits excellent anticipation in the pocket. With only 24 sacks over the past two seasons, according to PFF, Bennett is a valuable addition to the Rams.

As Stetson Bennett transitions to the NFL, he carries with him the support and admiration of his college coach and the entire Dawg Nation. Fans of Georgia Football and the Los Angeles Rams alike eagerly await the continued success of this talented quarterback.