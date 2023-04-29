The newest Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Byron Young is taking inspiration from legendary linebacker Von Miller, modeling his ghost rush move after him. This rising star brings his unique style and athleticism to the field, enhancing the Rams’ defensive prowess after they took him 77th overall in the NFL Draft.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue:

“Byron Young mentions his ghost rush as one of his favorite pass-rush moves. Who does he model it after?

“Von Miller”.

Young’s unique build, which is lean and light for an edge rusher, boasts a compact and well-leveraged frame. His arms, measuring over 33 inches long, enable him to play from various positions. He will be effective on the edge in a 3-4 defense. His film showcases his athleticism, most notably his initial explosiveness and high-end acceleration. With urgent strides and foot speed, Young demonstrates his ability to reach the apex quickly and widen his strides for compounded explosiveness.

Before joining the Rams, Byron Young made a name for himself in college football. After a single season at Georgia Military College, he ranked as the number 10 Junior College prospect and committed to Tennessee over Ole Miss. As a backup in 2021, he started the final eight games, recording 46 total tackles and leading the team with 5.5 sacks.

During Tennessee’s Week 6 game against LSU in 2022, Young earned the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week title with an impressive 2.5 sacks. By the season’s end, he was named to the All-SEC first team. Throughout his college career, Young played in 24 games, started 21, and logged 83 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 22 quarterback hurries.

By emulating Von Miller’s ghost rush move, Byron Young is poised to become a formidable force on the Rams’ defensive lineup. Fans and teammates alike eagerly anticipate his powerful presence on the field as he helps the team strive for victory.