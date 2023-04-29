My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2023 NFL Draft in a strange position, as they appear to be heading towards a mini rebuild of sorts. They addressed some big positions of need early in the draft, but one spot they didn’t really need help at was quarterback, as they have Matthew Stafford under center. That’s why their decision to draft Stetson Bennett in the fourth-round was so interesting.

Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships, but wasn’t receiving the same amount of hype as other top quarterbacks in this draft. However, Bennett has good poise under center, and experience winning on the biggest stages in the college level, and with Stafford still holding down the starting spot, the Rams took a bit of a flier on Bennett to see if he could develop into a starter down the line.

Via Ian Rapoport:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Oh wow. The Rams take Georgia QB Stetson Bennett at No. 128. GM Les Snead’s favorite QB of this draft.”

There are some concerns surrounding Bennett, as he isn’t truly outstanding at any one aspect of being a quarterback, and there are some character and maturity issues surrounding him as well. But the Rams aren’t going to hand him the starting job in Week 1 of the 2023 season, so there’s not a ton of risk taking him in the fourth and seeing if he can develop behind the scenes.

Bennett clearly has upside, but Stafford will hang onto the Rams starting quarterback job for the foreseeable future. Of course, if Bennett lights it up behind the scenes, that could mean that Los Angeles secured their quarterback of the future. Only time will tell, but this is certainly one of the more intriguing moves of the draft so far.