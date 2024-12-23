While Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has been ruled out of the Sugar Bowl, his head coach Kirby Smart gave an interesting update regarding Beck's injury.

“The only thing I can update is that they're still going through those deliberations in terms of decision-making, process time, all the kind of decisions they have to make as a family,” Smart said via Jordan D. Hill of 247 Sports.

Beck has been the go-to guy for the Bulldogs at quarterback. While Gunner Stockton and Jaden Rashada have served as the No. 2 and No. 3 options, Beck has been the starter since Week 1. After a promising start, the final few weeks were not kind to the senior quarterback.

He threw 3,485 yards, and a conference-leading 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He doubled his interception total from a season prior. However, Beck helped Georgia football to an 11-2 record, as well as the SEC Championship. While he only played in the first half, the team rode the defense the entire way in the final two periods and overtime.

Georgia football could have their hands full in the Sugar Bowl without Carson Beck

The Bulldogs will take on Notre Dame football in the Sugar Bowl. Following a dominant showing against Indiana football, the Fighting Irish are poised for a strong College Football Playoff run. They demolished the Hoosiers, 27-17, Without Beck, the Bulldogs could possibly bite off more than they can chew.

However, Georgia knows about being a national champion and what it takes to get there. Even without the senior quarterback, Smart is indeed a “smart” head coach. He's one of the best in the game on both sides of the ball. Georgia football won the SEC Championship off of Stockton playing the entire second half and overtime. Not saying he's a bad quarterback, but a team doesn't expect to go to the second-string in the conference championship game. Still, they proved why they're the favorite in the SEC.

Although Beck is out for an unknown period, the Bulldogs have the depth to make a deep run. They took Texas down to the wire, even as the Longhorns were fully healthy. However, they'll face a Notre Dame squad that's coming off a convincing first-round win against Indiana.

A balanced attack, as well as an impressive defensive unit has skeptics pondering if Georgia can get over the hump. Smart did praise Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman ahead of their clash. It should be a defensive slugfest, but could present an interesting game, given both seasons' at stake.