Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is not happy with one of his players right now. Smart is admonishing his freshman player Nate Frazier following the team's win over Florida Saturday.

Following a big play that resulted in a touchdown, Frazier celebrated by doing a throat slash. He also used his hands to do a Gator Chomp, which is seen as an insult to Florida football fans. Frazier and Georgia football were issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for those actions.

“Just told him, ‘Don’t be stupid, man. We’re not selfish people at Georgia. We don’t, I mean, I’m not interested in all the shenanigans. We’re meat and potatoes. We roll our sleeves up, we go to work every day. I’m not interested in you gator-chomping and throat-slashing.’ It’s not respectful,” Smart said after the game, per On3. “I mean, I want to be respectful of the game and the people we play. And I think the best way to attack somebody is beat them.”

Georgia defeated Florida 34-20 on Saturday, to improve to 7-1 overall. The Bulldogs are at the top of the SEC with a 5-1 conference mark.

Georgia football trying to return to the College Football Playoff

Georgia is looking to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff, after missing out in 2023. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC championship, then went on to crush Florida State in a bowl game. This season, Georgia's lone loss is to Alabama.

Georgia football might need to keep playing Frazier in order to make it back to the CFP. Frazier is a former four-star recruit who was used heavily against Florida after starter Trevor Etienne left the game early with an injury. Frazier is likely to get used at some point down the line in the Georgia running game once again.

“I mean, he’s immature. He’s young,” Smart added. “Nate’s a great kid. He’s a super talent and he wants to do well. He didn’t do it with the intent of getting a penalty. You gotta act like you’ve been there and he ain’t been there enough.”

Georgia has a monster of a game coming up on Saturday. The Bulldogs play Ole Miss, with major SEC title game implications. Ole Miss is 7-2 on the season.