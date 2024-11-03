The Florida football program has undergone a tumultuous 2024 season thus far. This year marks the third of head coach Billy Napier’s tenure at the helm, so Saturday’s matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs was number three of his tenure. Even though their 34-20 loss to their archrivals was the same type of result as the previous two meetings, Napier was positive despite the final score.

“I do think the game went the way we wanted it,” Napier said to press, including ESPN, post-game. “We made it ugly at times. But we had our team in position to win the game.”

There were definitely good signs in Saturday’s defeat, as it was the closest the Gators have come to toppling the Bulldogs since Napier took over as head coach. The defense intercepted Georgia quarterback Carson Beck three times in the matchup. They also had two sacks and four total tackles for loss. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson scored a touchdown and had an average of 6.2 yards per rush to help pace the offense as well. Yet, the loss of five-star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway to a hamstring injury is a big blow to Napier and his program. The biggest question that remains: how long will Lagway be out due to this setback?

DJ Lagway, Florida football face tough rest of season

Before going out with an injury in the second quarter, Lagway and the Gators offense was holding their own. The seventh overall ranked recruit in the Class of 2024, the signal caller showed off both his arm and legs in the matchup. Once he went down though, the hopes of the Florida football attack went with him. Now, the rest of the UF offense will have to try and win without him and former starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who is out for the season with an ACL tear.

Napier and the offense will likely have third stringer Aidan Warner start at least the next game against the Texas Longhorns on the road. The rest of the slate, with two matchups against ranked SEC opponents (both at home against the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels) followed by the annual rivalry matchup versus the Florida State Seminoles, is very unforgiving. Even with the chaos that this season has brought, the last four games of the Gators’ slate could break them. Can Napier and his coaching staff keep the team on par with the levels of talent they will continue to face? Only one way to find out.