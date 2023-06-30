A police report regarding an alleged sexual assault perpetrated by Georgia football's Jamaal Jarrett last year provides new, troubling details about the accusation against the Bulldogs defensive lineman. Jarrett, a freshman from Greensboro, North Carolina, has not been charged with a crime.

The initial police report, dated June 11th, 2022, states that Jarrett forced a 20-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him while on his official visit to Georgia as a rising high school senior, per Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247.

The pair reportedly engaged in consensual sex acts leading up to the violent alleged assault, which began after the woman objected to Jarrett filming her with his phone. He was so forceful, according to the woman, that her glued on wig broke loose from the front and sides of her head during the incident.

Jarrett was subsequently interviewed by law enforcement, the report states, arriving at the Athens police station with his mother and Bulldogs director of player personnel Bryant Gantt. He told a detective that all sex acts with the woman were consensual, including the filming of her performing oral sex on him.

Officer Daniel Schmidt later interviewed the woman, who allegedly told him she was “conflicted” as to whether to continue pressing the case against Jarrett because she cared about him and his future. According to Schmidt, the woman said that her objection to Jarrett filming her was a “different kind of no,” akin to saying “Do I have to?” and “My jaws are tired.”

The woman confirmed the prior account of her wig getting out of place during the incident in question, but purportedly told Schmidt in that interview and subsequent ones no force was used against her by Jarrett at any point. She also allegedly agreed with Jarrett's assertion to police that she filmed herself performing oral sex on him before later objecting to him doing the same, at which point the reported assault took place.

Further details in the police report, including a series of text messages between Jarrett and the woman, shed additional light on the incident.

The accusation against Jarrett was originally featured in a report by The Atlanta Journal Constitution detailing Georgia football's history of protecting players who've been accused of sexual assault and domestic violence from public or private consequences. The school athletic program released a statement in wake of the report denying allegations made by The AJC, insisting that “student-athletes are subject to the exact same disciplinary process as other students, and in addition, face further athletic program disciplinary measures.”

The Bulldogs have won two straight national championships under coach Kirby Smart, going a perfect 15-0 last season.