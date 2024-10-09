ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mississippi State and Georgia face off in a battle of two SEC teams with different seasons on the horizon. Mississippi State hopes to muster a few wins, while Georgia has a series of must-win games on the horizon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Georgia prediction and pick.

Mississippi State started the season with a 56-7 blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky, which was expected. However, they haven't been able to replicate that success, riding a four-game losing streak into this difficult matchup. Mississippi State's most disappointing loss of the season, possibly in a long time, was a 41-17 loss to Toledo at home. The Bulldogs entered that game as 10.5-point favorites. Mississippi State cleaned it up last week and kept the game somewhat close against Texas.

Georgia started the season with two wins, making them look like the front-runners for another National Championship in 2024. They took care of Clemson and Tennessee Tech by allowing just three points in each game, but then their offense faltered against Kentucky and they snuck out with a 13-12 victory. It was a less-than-ideal confidence killer heading into their next game against Alabama, as they dropped a 41-34 result on the road. Georgia's defense returned to dominating last week when they beat Auburn 31-13.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Georgia Odds

Mississippi State: +33.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Georgia: -33.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Time: 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia continues to get plenty of respect from the oddsmakers, which is fair considering their success over the past several years. However, it's time for them to realize that the gap between Georgia and their peers may not be as massive as they think. Georgia covered the spread in the season's first game when they dominated Clemson, but are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games. This spread feels massive for a conference game, and no matter the gap in talent levels, a spread above 30 seems too large for an SEC game.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State's biggest problem is their offense looks stagnant and sloppy at times. It doesn't bode well for their chances against a Georgia team that allowed 13 or fewer points in four of their five games this season. Georgia's statistics don't look too dominant, as they aren't top 25 in any defensive category, but their game against Alabama contributed to some of their defensive metrics being a bit higher.

Mississippi State has one of the worst defenses in the nation, which could help their offense get going. Mississippi State allows 437.8 yards per game, which ranks 122nd, and 31.6 points, ranked 107th. Georgia's offense must figure out their woes if they want to be contenders in the College Football Playoff, as they rank 53rd in yards per game and 50th in points per game.

Final Mississippi State-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State was a 37-point underdog to Texas in Week 5, which fit the earlier discussed narrative that SEC matchups shouldn't have that big of a spread. Texas won the game by 22 points, which helped the Bulldogs cover the spread significantly. Mississippi State then had a week off to prepare for this matchup with Georgia, while Georgia had to take on Auburn last week.

Georgia hasn't been doing well at covering these massive spreads this season, and this could be a scenario where it happens again. Georgia has an important Week 8 game looming in a must-win matchup with Texas, which could cause them to look ahead of Mississippi State.

Final Mississippi State-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +33.5 (-110)