Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas, one of the Georgia Bulldogs newest transfer additions, was arrested on Monday morning on a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge, an Athens-Clarke County Jail official told ESPN.

Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail just past 4 AM on Monday, with no bond set for the wide receiver after he was arrested by University of Georgia police.

Thomas, a junior from Eufaula, AL, arrived at Georgia earlier this month after transferring from Mississippi State. He led Mississippi with 44 receptions and 626 receiving yards last season, scoring seven touchdowns in the process.

The 6-foot-1, 192 pound receiver was a key addition for the Bulldogs, who lost receiver Adonai Mitchell to the transfer portal; Mitchell announced on Saturday that he would transfer to Texas.

The Bulldogs saw ten players leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason, with two of them coming at the wide receiver position: Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock, who hasn’t announced his new team as of Monday morning. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also left the program, entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rodarius Thomas was one of three transfer portal additions for the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason, along with wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who led the Missouri Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards and three scores last season, and Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie.

“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, and think a lot of them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Thomas and Lovett prior to the team’s game against Ohio State. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”

Georgia is bringing back its top wide receiver in Ladd McConkey, who caught seven touchdown passes last season, as well as leading receiver Brock Bowers. The team will have a new quarterback in 2023 as Stetson Bennett announced his declaration for the NFL Draft.