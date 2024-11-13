Georgia football was listed as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings in the latest release, drawing a large amount of criticism from analysts and fans alike.

One of those who chimed in was ESPN's Rece Davis, who insinuated that if Georgia does not make it into the CFP, it could be teaching a very negative lesson that teams with easier schedules will be unfairly more rewarded and recognized.

“If (Georgia football) were to lose a close game to Tennessee, then you would start to look at the entire strength of schedule. A lot of that is because of how their conference draw came out. That's just the luck of the draw, but they also played Clemson, and the one thing I think, if you leave a team like Georgia out with a marquee win, like it has against Texas, a near miss at Alabama, and then Tennessee…. if you leave Georgia out completely, are you not incentivizing, then, teams saying ‘well I'm going to make my schedule as easy as possible.”' They may not control the conference portion of it.”

Georgia has had arguably the toughest schedule in the nation and has lost just a pair of games. One of them was a near comeback against a struggling, but still quality, Alabama team. The other was against the rising Ole Miss Rebels, who look like a team that can contend with quite literally anyone right now.

Another analyst who aired his thoughts was Paul Finebaum.

“You have to start by saying that what the committee said last night was a complete travesty,” Finebaum said during ESPN's First Take. “ They sit in a room at a five-star resort ordering caviar and champagne and sit around and talk about college football when they have 4,000 members to look at. So, I don’t know how they came up with these numbers.”

Georgia is undoubtedly going to have to play well moving down the stretch to earn its way in, but the committee being this down on the Bulldogs right now does not exactly make sense.

Next up is a huge SEC showdown against Tennessee.