Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne is sitting out Week 1 vs Clemson, per 247 Sports. Etienne is serving a suspension.

The move is certainly a concern for Georgia football fans, as Etienne is expected to carry the load at running back this season. The Bulldogs face Clemson Saturday as a favorite to not only win the game, but go to the College Football Playoff this year.

The suspension stems from an arrest this offseason for Etienne.

This story will be updated.